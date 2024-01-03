Volkswagen: 'VW Edition' special series launched in France

Volkswagen announces the launch, in France, of the 'VW Edition' special series, presented as 'an attractive offer on these fully-equipped models with a significant customer benefit'.



The 'VW Edition' special series is available on the Polo, Taigo, T-Roc and Touran, as well as on the new T-Cross and Tiguan models.



Both generous and pragmatic, this new special series, typical of Volkswagen, simply aims to be the best possible choice for customers within the core ranges of the brand's models", explains Dorothée Bonassies, Volkswagen Brand Director in France from January 1, 2024.



The 'VW Edition' special series is based on the 'Life' or 'Life Plus' core trim level, depending on the model, and adds comfort features such as Keyless Access keyless locking, unlocking and starting, App-Connect and electric trunk opening and closing (for Tiguan and Touran).



Other equipment such as tinted windows, metallic paint (except Polo) and larger wheel sizes are added as standard.



