Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:22 2022-09-26 pm EDT
138.45 EUR   -1.22%
02:41pVolkswagen : Volkswagen Financial Services AG - German Debt Investor Update with HSBC
PU
01:02pEuropean Bourses Close Mostly Lower
MT
10:29aIndicated demand for shares in Porsche AG exceeds full deal size - bookrunners
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Volkswagen Financial Services AG - German Debt Investor Update with HSBC

09/26/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading the Transformation.

September 26th, 2022

German Debt Investor Update with HSBC

Disclaimer

The following presentations as well as remarks/comments and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. The estimates given entail a degree of risk, and actual developments may differ from those forecast.

At the time of preparing these presentations, it is not yet possible to conclusively assess the specific effects of the latest developments in the Russia- Ukraine conflict on the Volkswagen Group's business, nor is it possible to predict with sufficient certainty to what extent further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict will impact on the global economy and growth in the industry in fiscal year 2022.

Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets, or any significant shifts in exchange rates, energy and other commodities or commodities relevant to the Volkswagen Group or the supply with parts, or deviations in the actual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic from the scenario presented will have a corresponding effect on the development of our business. In addition, there may be departures from our expected business development if the assessments of the factors influencing sustainable value enhancement and of risks and opportunities presented develop in a way other than we are currently expecting, or if additional risks and opportunities or other factors emerge that affect the development of our business.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.

This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

2

Leading the Transformation.

Sales Review YTD 2022

Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to Customers by Brands 1

January to August 2022 vs. 2021

[thd. veh.]

-16.2%

6,325

5,301

-15.4%

3,433

2,904

January - August 2021

January - August 2022

Volume

Premium

Sport &

Truck &

-18.1%

-15.3%

Luxury

Bus

-0.7%

+10.1%

-15.6%

-26.0%

-26.6%

-21.4%

1,246 1,052

+2.8%

-0.7%

+10.1%

644

476

+9.0%

356

261

262

206

198

197

171

188

6

7

10

10

Volkswagen

Nutzfahrzeuge

1 Excl. Ducati

4

Leading the Transformation.

Key Financials H1 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 18:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:41pVolkswagen : Volkswagen Financial Services AG - German Debt Investor Update with HSBC
PU
01:02pEuropean Bourses Close Mostly Lower
MT
10:29aIndicated demand for shares in Porsche AG exceeds full deal size - bookrunners
RE
10:19aPorsche IPO poised to price at top end of range - bookrunners
RE
09:57aVolkswagen to Fix Price of Porsche IPO at High End of Range
MT
06:50aAuto suppliers feel the green squeeze as carmakers get clean
RE
05:13aUmicore, Volkswagen's PowerCo Set Up $3 Billion Partnership To Produce EV Battery Mater..
MT
03:35aVolkswagen : PowerCo and Umicore establish joint venture for European battery materials pr..
PU
03:26aVolkswagen's PowerCo, Umicore Establish JV for Battery Materials
DJ
03:11aUmicore, Volkswagen's PowerCo Form JV to Invest $2.9 Billion in European Battery Materi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 268 B 268 B
Net income 2022 17 348 M 16 867 M 16 867 M
Net cash 2022 32 005 M 31 118 M 31 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,04x
Yield 2022 6,45%
Capitalization 84 569 M 81 583 M 82 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 641 900
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 140,16 €
Average target price 205,74 €
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.03%82 672
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.68%193 831
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-20.24%56 077
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.48%51 732
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-40.73%49 489
BMW AG-19.34%45 171