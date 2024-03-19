Stock VOW3 VOLKSWAGEN AG
Volkswagen AG

Equities

VOW3

DE0007664039

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 10:05:16 2024-03-19 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
117.4 EUR +1.69% Intraday chart for Volkswagen AG -2.83% +5.06%
02:52pm VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen forecasts FY24 as a transition year with continued Chinese market challenges Alphavalue
02:26pm VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating ZD
Latest news about Volkswagen AG

VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen forecasts FY24 as a transition year with continued Chinese market challenges Alphavalue
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating ZD
VW subsidiary Audi with gloomy outlook due to higher costs DP
Works Council election at Porsche in Zuffenhausen invalid DP
Audi Warns of Lower Revenue As It Restructures to Boost Profitability -- Update DJ
Audi Warns of Lower Revenue, Possibly Lower Margin; Launches Restructuring DJ
Bentley looks to launches after 'emotional sensitivity' slowed car sales RE
Audi sticking to EV strategy despite headwinds, says CEO RE
Volkswagen CFO Arno Antlitz announces a competitively priced EV for 2026 MT
New hurdle for new cars causes model range to shrink DP
Several car models fall victim to new cyber security rules DP
US to finalize revised EV mileage rating rule in win for automakers, sources say RE
UAW says workers at VW Tennessee plant file for union election RE
Volkswagen's Chattanooga Workers in US Seek to Join UAW Labor Union MT
UAW Says Volkswagen Workers in Tennessee Files Petition for Vote to Join Trade Union MT
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein ZD
China's Gotion sues US township for breach of contract over $2.4 billion plant RE
Electric vehicle plans of Indian automakers RE
Volkswagen Settles Diesel Emissions Lawsuit in US with $48.8 Million Payment MT
Winterkorn in the dock - diesel trial to start in September DP
Mercedes CEO almost doubled 2023 remuneration with big bonus boost RE
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 15.03.2024 - 15:15 DP

Chart Volkswagen AG

Chart Volkswagen AG
Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based Company, which manufactures and sells vehicles. The Company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, which covers the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business; Commercial vehicles, which comprises the development, production and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, the genuine parts business and related services; Power Engineering, which consists of the development and production of diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines and chemical reactor systems, the production of gear units, propulsion components and testing systems, and Financial Services, which comprises dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance activities, fleet management and mobility services. It's brand portfolio includes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN.
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-04-23 - Capital Markets Day
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Volkswagen AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
115.4 EUR
Average target price
140.8 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.02%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi.
VOLKSWAGEN AG Stock Volkswagen AG
+4.97% 69.59B
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Stock Toyota Motor Corporation
+41.86% 322B
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Stock Mercedes-Benz Group AG
+18.48% 82.68B
BMW AG Stock BMW AG
+6.49% 70.45B
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Stock Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+27.15% 59.51B
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Stock Ford Motor Company
+0.41% 48.4B
TATA MOTORS LIMITED Stock Tata Motors Limited
+22.64% 42.91B
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Stock Hyundai Motor Company
+19.16% 39.58B
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED Stock Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
+6.62% 24.93B
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED Stock Great Wall Motor Company Limited
-9.27% 23.91B
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
