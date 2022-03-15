Volkswagen : Volkwagen AG Annual Financial Statements of Volkswagen AG 2021

Significant events in the fiscal year

On September 18, 2015, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) publicly announced in a "Notice of Violation" that irregularities in relation to nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions had been discovered in emissions tests on certain Volkswagen Group vehicles with 2.0 l diesel engines in the USA. In this context, Volkswagen AG announced that noticeable discrepancies between the figures recorded in testing and those measured in actual road use had been identified in type EA 189 diesel engines and that this engine type had been installed in roughly eleven million vehicles worldwide. On November 2, 2015, the EPA issued a "Notice of Violation" alleging that irregularities had also been discovered in the software installed in US vehicles with type V6 3.0 l diesel engines.

The so-called diesel issue is rooted in a modification of parts of the software of the relevant engine control units - which, according to Volkswagen AG's legal position, is only unlawful under US law - for the type EA 189 diesel engines that Volkswagen AG was developing at that time. This software function was developed and implemented from 2006 on without knowledge at the level of the Board of Management. Members of the Board of Management did not learn of the development and implementation of this software function until the summer of 2015.

There are furthermore no findings that, following the publication in May 2014 of the study by the International Council on Clean Transportation, an unlawful "defeat device" under US law was disclosed to the persons responsible for preparing the 2014 annual and consolidated financial statements as the cause of the high NOX emissions in certain US vehicles with 2.0 l type EA 189 diesel engines. Rather, at the time the 2014 annual and consolidated financial statements were being prepared, the persons responsible for preparing these financial statements remained under the impression that the issue could be resolved with comparatively little expense.

In the course of the summer of 2015, however, it became progressively apparent to individual members of Volkswagen AG's Board of Management that the cause of the discrepancies in the USA was a modification of parts of the software of the engine control unit that was later identified as an unlawful "defeat device" as defined by US law. This culminated in Volkswagen's disclosure of a "defeat device" to the EPA and the California Air Resources Board, a department of the Environmental Protection Agency of the State of California, on September 3, 2015. According to the assessment at the time by the responsible persons dealing with the matter, the magnitude of the costs expected to result for the Volkswagen Group (recall costs, retrofitting costs, and financial penalties) was not fundamentally dis-similar to that in previous cases involving other vehicle manufacturers. It therefore appeared to be manageable overall considering the business activities of the Volkswagen Group. This assessment by Volkswagen AG was based, among other things, on the advice of a law firm engaged in the USA for regulatory approval issues, according to which similar cases had in the past been amicably resolved with the US authorities. The EPA's publication of the "Notice of Violation" on September 18, 2015, which the Board of Management had not expected, especially at that time, then presented the situation in an entirely different light.

In fiscal year 2021, special items in connection with the diesel issue amounted to €0.7 billion; they were mainly recognized in the other operating result.

The contingent liabilities within the meaning of IAS 37 recognized in connection with the diesel issue totaled €4.2 billion (previous year: €4.2 billion), of which €3.6 billion (previous year: €3.5 billion) was attributable to investor lawsuits. Also included are certain elements of the class action lawsuits relating to the diesel issue as well as criminal proceedings/misdemeanor proceedings as far as these can be quantified.

Further information on the litigation in connection with the diesel issue can be found in the "Litigation" section of the management report.