Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Volkwagen AG Annual Financial Statements of Volkswagen AG 2021

03/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Balance Sheet

Annual Financial Statements of Volkswagen AG

1

Annual Financial Statements of

Volkswagen AG

Balance Sheet of Volkswagen AG as of December 31, 2021

€ million

Note

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Assets

Fixed assets

Intangible assets

1

953

822

Tangible assets

1

8,349

7,997

Long-term financial assets

1

127,590

121,558

136,892

130,377

Current assets

Inventories

2

6,921

6,542

Receivables and other assets

3

32,303

38,663

Cash-in-hand and bank balances

4

10,168

8,803

49,392

54,007

Prepaid expenses

52

103

Total assets

186,336

184,488

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Subscribed capital

5

1,283

1,283

Ordinary shares

755

755

Preferred shares

528

528

Capital reserve

6

15,021

15,021

Revenue reserves

7

5,767

19,217

Net retained profits

19,101

4,028

41,172

39,549

Special tax-allowable reserves

8

17

18

Provisions

9

45,350

43,201

Liabilities

10

98,540

100,374

Deferred income

11

1,257

1,346

Total equity and liabilities

186,336

184,488

2

Annual Financial Statements of Volkswagen AG

Income Statement

Income Statement of Volkswagen AG for the

Period January 1 to December 31, 2021

€ million

Sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit on sales

Distribution expenses

General and administrative expenses

Other operating income

Other operating expenses

Financial result

Write-downs of long-term financial assets

Taxes on income

Earnings after taxes = Net income for the year

Note

2021

2020

12

70,917

67,535

- 67,424

- 63,418

3,494

4,117

- 5,281

- 5,422

- 1,692

- 1,847

13

6,161

6,022

14

- 6,095

- 5,625

15

8,545

10,477

-

- 690

- 1,091

- 693

4,041

6,338

Notes to the annual financial statements

Annual Financial Statements of Volkswagen AG

3

Notes to the

Annual Financial Statements of

Volkswagen AG

for the Period ended December 31, 2021

Financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code

Volkswagen AG is domiciled in Wolfsburg, Germany, and entered in the commercial register at the Braunschweig Local Court under no. HRB 100484. The annual financial statements of Volkswagen AG have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Handelsgesetzbuch (HGB - German Commercial Code) and comply with the provisions of the Aktiengesetz (AktG - German Stock Corporation Act).

The fiscal year corresponds to the calendar year.

To enhance the clarity of presentation, individual items of the balance sheet and the income statement have been combined. These items are disclosed separately in the notes. The income statement uses the cost of sales (function of expense) format. Information that can be disclosed optionally in the balance sheet or income statement, in the notes to the annual financial statements, is disclosed in its entirety in the notes to the annual financial statements. All figures shown are rounded, so minor discrepancies may arise from addition of these amounts.

Volkswagen AG performs electricity generation and distribution/sales activities together with a subsidiary. As a result, Volkswagen AG and this subsidiary are classed as a vertically integrated energy company within the meaning of section 3 no. 38 of the Energiewirtschaftsgesetz (EnWG - German Energy Industry Act) and are therefore subject to the provisions of the EnWG. Separate accounts must normally be maintained for certain activities in the energy sector in accordance with section 6b(3) of the EnWG (unbundling requirement in accounting systems). Volkswagen AG itself only operates customer systems in accordance with section 3 no. 24 b. a) of the EnWG (medium-voltage and low-voltage grids). The subsidiary distributes the electricity via a general supply network (high-voltage grid in Wolfsburg, section 3 no. 17 of the EnWG).

The list of all shareholdings is a component of the notes and can also be downloaded from the electronic companies register at www.unternehmensregister.de and from www.volkswagenag.com/ir.

The Board of Management completed preparation of the annual financial statements on March 1, 2022. On March 1, 2022, the period ended in which adjusting events after the reporting period are recognized.

Declaration on the German Corporate Governance Code in accordance with section 161 of the AktG/section 285 no. 16 of the HGB

The Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG issued the declaration of conformity in accordance with section 161 of the AktG December 9, 2021.

The declaration of conformity has been made permanently available at www.volkswagenag.com/ir.

4

Annual Financial Statements of Volkswagen AG

Notes to the annual financial statements

Significant events in the fiscal year

DI E SE L IS SU E

On September 18, 2015, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) publicly announced in a "Notice of Violation" that irregularities in relation to nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions had been discovered in emissions tests on certain Volkswagen Group vehicles with 2.0 l diesel engines in the USA. In this context, Volkswagen AG announced that noticeable discrepancies between the figures recorded in testing and those measured in actual road use had been identified in type EA 189 diesel engines and that this engine type had been installed in roughly eleven million vehicles worldwide. On November 2, 2015, the EPA issued a "Notice of Violation" alleging that irregularities had also been discovered in the software installed in US vehicles with type V6 3.0 l diesel engines.

The so-called diesel issue is rooted in a modification of parts of the software of the relevant engine control units - which, according to Volkswagen AG's legal position, is only unlawful under US law - for the type EA 189 diesel engines that Volkswagen AG was developing at that time. This software function was developed and implemented from 2006 on without knowledge at the level of the Board of Management. Members of the Board of Management did not learn of the development and implementation of this software function until the summer of 2015.

There are furthermore no findings that, following the publication in May 2014 of the study by the International Council on Clean Transportation, an unlawful "defeat device" under US law was disclosed to the persons responsible for preparing the 2014 annual and consolidated financial statements as the cause of the high NOX emissions in certain US vehicles with 2.0 l type EA 189 diesel engines. Rather, at the time the 2014 annual and consolidated financial statements were being prepared, the persons responsible for preparing these financial statements remained under the impression that the issue could be resolved with comparatively little expense.

In the course of the summer of 2015, however, it became progressively apparent to individual members of Volkswagen AG's Board of Management that the cause of the discrepancies in the USA was a modification of parts of the software of the engine control unit that was later identified as an unlawful "defeat device" as defined by US law. This culminated in Volkswagen's disclosure of a "defeat device" to the EPA and the California Air Resources Board, a department of the Environmental Protection Agency of the State of California, on September 3, 2015. According to the assessment at the time by the responsible persons dealing with the matter, the magnitude of the costs expected to result for the Volkswagen Group (recall costs, retrofitting costs, and financial penalties) was not fundamentally dis-similar to that in previous cases involving other vehicle manufacturers. It therefore appeared to be manageable overall considering the business activities of the Volkswagen Group. This assessment by Volkswagen AG was based, among other things, on the advice of a law firm engaged in the USA for regulatory approval issues, according to which similar cases had in the past been amicably resolved with the US authorities. The EPA's publication of the "Notice of Violation" on September 18, 2015, which the Board of Management had not expected, especially at that time, then presented the situation in an entirely different light.

In fiscal year 2021, special items in connection with the diesel issue amounted to €0.7 billion; they were mainly recognized in the other operating result.

The contingent liabilities within the meaning of IAS 37 recognized in connection with the diesel issue totaled €4.2 billion (previous year: €4.2 billion), of which €3.6 billion (previous year: €3.5 billion) was attributable to investor lawsuits. Also included are certain elements of the class action lawsuits relating to the diesel issue as well as criminal proceedings/misdemeanor proceedings as far as these can be quantified.

Further information on the litigation in connection with the diesel issue can be found in the "Litigation" section of the management report.

Notes to the annual financial statements

Annual Financial Statements of Volkswagen AG

5

IMPACT OF T H E COVI D - 19 PA N D E M IC/ SH O RTAG E OF S E MICON DU CTOR S

Many restrictive measures were eased in the course of 2021 for reasons that include the rising vaccination rate. In the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021, no material impairment losses attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic had to be recognized.

The semiconductor shortage and the resulting supply bottlenecks had an increasingly negative impact across the entire industry. This also affected production in the Volkswagen AG. As a result, Volkswagen AG recorded a reduction in inventories of finished goods and a simultaneous increase in raw materials and work in progress in the fiscal year (see also the information provided in the notes on inventories).

Please also refer to our comments in the 2021 group management report, specifically in the chapters entitled Business Development, Results of Operations, Financial Position and Net Assets, Report on Expected Developments and Report on Risks and Opportunities.

M ATERIA L TRAN SACT IO N S

To finance its participation in a capital contribution and financing round by NorthVolt AB, Stockholm, Volkswagen AG injected further capital of €703.5 million into Volkswagen Finance Luxemburg.

Under a "pay-out-and-reinvest" transaction, Volkswagen Finance Luxemburg also distributed dividends of €3.2 billion to Volkswagen AG, which Volkswagen AG simultaneously reinvested in Volkswagen Finance Luxemburg in the form of capital increase.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
04:50aVOLKSWAGEN : Volkwagen AG Annual Financial Statements of Volkswagen AG 2021
PU
04:25aVolkswagen CEO says 2022 outlook clouded by war in Ukraine
RE
04:10aVOLKSWAGEN : Speeches and Presentations - Annual Media Conference 2022
PU
04:06aVolkswagen Brand Returns to Profit in South And North America
DJ
03:57aVolkswagen warns of more supply chain troubles in 2022
RE
03:34aTraton Expects Increase in 2022 Unit Sales, Revenue; Warns on War Impact
DJ
03:01aS.Korean stocks end near 7-week low on Fed rate hike expectations, China COVID worries
RE
03:01aVolkswagen's Bentley To Accelerate Electrification With One EV Model Annually For Five ..
MT
03:00aVolkswagen's FY21 Profit Beats Estimates On Favorable Pricing, Better Product Mix
MT
02:50aVOLKSWAGEN : delivered on its NEW AUTO Strategy last year, laying the basis for future pro..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 272 B 272 B
Net income 2021 13 959 M 15 333 M 15 333 M
Net cash 2021 29 322 M 32 208 M 32 208 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,35x
Yield 2021 4,98%
Capitalization 93 018 M 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 150,00 €
Average target price 239,35 €
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-15.48%102 172
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.10%223 519
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-10.11%71 401
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.22%63 027
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.36%59 327
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-15.89%53 386