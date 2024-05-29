VOLKSWAGEN AG
Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024
Voting results - Overview
Valid votes cast
% of capital
Shares
stock
Yes votes
Shares
%
No votes
Shares
%
Item 2
Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft
277,830,436
55.42 %
277,816,291
99.99 %
14,145
0.01 %
Item 3.1
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of
277,044,642
55.27 %
276,873,292
99.94 %
171,350
0.06 %
Management who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Oliver Blume
Item 3.2
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of
277,044,217
55.27 %
276,873,564
99.94 %
170,653
0.06 %
Management who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Arno Antlitz
Item 3.3
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of
277,044,914
55.27 %
276,873,661
99.94 %
171,253
0.06 %
Management who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Ralf Brandstätter
Item 3.4
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of
277,044,462
55.27 %
276,873,407
99.94 %
171,055
0.06 %
Management who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Gernot Döllner
Item 3.5
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of
277,044,425
55.27 %
276,873,367
99.94 %
171,058
0.06 %
Management who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Manfred Döss
Item 3.6
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of
277,044,697
55.27 %
276,873,411
99.94 %
171,286
0.06 %
Management who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Markus Duesmann
Item 3.7
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of
277,044,914
55.27 %
276,873,646
99.94 %
171,268
0.06 %
Management who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Gunnar Kilian
Item 3.8
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of
277,044,699
55.27 %
276,873,661
99.94 %
171,038
0.06 %
Management who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Thomas Schäfer
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
Page 1
VOLKSWAGEN AG
Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024
Voting results - Overview
Valid votes cast
% of capital
Shares
stock
Yes votes
Shares
%
No votes
Shares
%
Item 3.9
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of
277,044,504
55.27 %
276,873,286
99.94 %
171,218
0.06 %
Management who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt
Item 3.10
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of
277,044,569
55.27 %
276,873,866
99.94 %
170,703
0.06 %
Management who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mrs. Hauke Stars
Item 4.1
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,825,461
55.42 %
275,076,590
99.01 %
2,748,871
0.99 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Hans Dieter Pötsch
Item 4.2
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,683
55.42 %
275,778,348
99.27 %
2,036,335
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Jörg Hofmann
Item 4.3
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,446
55.42 %
275,786,780
99.27 %
2,027,666
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mrs. Hessa Sultan Al Jaber
Item 4.4
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,276
55.42 %
275,616,081
99.21 %
2,198,195
0.79 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud
Item 4.5
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,683
55.42 %
275,783,854
99.27 %
2,030,829
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Harald Buck
Item 4.6
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,393
55.42 %
275,783,444
99.27 %
2,030,949
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Matías Carnero Sojo
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
Page 2
VOLKSWAGEN AG
Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024
Voting results - Overview
Valid votes cast
% of capital
Shares
stock
Yes votes
Shares
%
No votes
Shares
%
Item 4.7
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,262
55.42 %
275,783,608
99.27 %
2,030,654
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mrs. Daniela Cavallo
Item 4.8
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,032
55.42 %
275,783,109
99.27 %
2,030,923
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mrs. Julia Willie Hamburg
Item 4.9
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,408
55.42 %
275,616,852
99.21 %
2,197,556
0.79 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mrs. Marianne Heiß
Item 4.10
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,628
55.42 %
275,783,908
99.27 %
2,030,720
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Arno Homburg
Item 4.11
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,300
55.42 %
275,783,643
99.27 %
2,030,657
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Günther Horvath
Item 4.12
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,194
55.42 %
275,787,955
99.27 %
2,026,239
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mrs. Simone Mahler
Item 4.13
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,784
55.42 %
275,788,060
99.27 %
2,026,724
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Peter Mosch
Item 4.14
Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,486
55.42 %
275,783,822
99.27 %
2,030,664
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mrs. Daniela Nowak
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
Page 3
VOLKSWAGEN AG
Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024
Voting results - Overview
Valid votes cast
% of capital
Shares
stock
Yes votes
Shares
%
No votes
Shares
%
Item 4.15 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
270,809,139
54.02 %
268,281,074
99.07 %
2,528,065
0.93 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Hans Michel Piëch
Item 4.16 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,351,308
55.33 %
275,286,545
99.26 %
2,064,763
0.74 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche
Item 4.17 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
270,809,218
54.02 %
268,163,635
99.02 %
2,645,583
0.98 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Wolfgang Porsche
Item 4.18 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,080
55.42 %
275,787,811
99.27 %
2,026,269
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Jens Rothe
Item 4.19 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,570
55.42 %
275,783,679
99.27 %
2,030,891
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Gerardo Scarpino
Item 4.20 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,581
55.42 %
275,783,975
99.27 %
2,030,606
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mrs. Karina Schnur
Item 4.21 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,624
55.42 %
275,783,975
99.27 %
2,030,649
0.73 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mrs. Conny Schönhardt
Item 4.22 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the
277,814,716
55.42 %
275,580,083
99.20 %
2,234,633
0.80 %
Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023
Mr. Stephan Weil
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
Page 4
VOLKSWAGEN AG
Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024
Voting results - Overview
Valid votes cast
% of capital
Shares
stock
Yes votes
Shares
%
No votes
Shares
%
Item 5.1
Election of members of the Supervisory Board
277,830,211
55.42 %
275,133,363
99.03 %
2,696,848
0.97 %
Mrs. Hessa Sultan Al Jaber
Item 5.2
Election of members of the Supervisory Board
277,830,185
55.42 %
273,684,326
98.51 %
4,145,859
1.49 %
Mr. Hans Michel Piëch
Item 5.3
Election of members of the Supervisory Board
277,828,736
55.42 %
273,791,631
98.55 %
4,037,105
1.45 %
Mr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche
Item 6
Resolution on the adjustment of Article 21 of the Articles of Association of Volkswagen
277,827,493
55.42 %
277,823,195
99.99 %
4,298
0.01 %
Aktiengesellschaft due to an amendment to the Aktiengesetz (German Stock Corporation Act)
Item 7
Resolution on the amendment of Article 11 of the Articles of Association of Volkswagen
277,828,450
55.42 %
277,823,943
99.99 %
4,507
0.01 %
Aktiengesellschaft to make the process of resigning from the Supervisory Board more flexible
Item 8
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report by the Board of Management and the
277,828,643
55.42 %
273,897,505
98.59 %
3,931,138
1.41 %
Supervisory Board
Item 9
Resolution on the approval of the adapted remuneration system for the members of the Board of
277,828,745
55.42 %
276,397,376
99.48 %
1,431,369
0.52 %
Management
Item 10
Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and consolidated
277,828,826
55.42 %
277,708,524
99.96 %
120,302
0.04 %
financial statements and of the auditor for the review of interim consolidated financial statements and
interim management reports
Note: Percentages rounded to 2 decimal places
Page 5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Volkswagen AG published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 17:20:23 UTC.