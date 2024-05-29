VOLKSWAGEN AG

Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024

Voting results - Overview

Valid votes cast

% of capital

Shares

stock

Yes votes

Shares

%

No votes

Shares

%

Item 2

Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

277,830,436

55.42 %

277,816,291

99.99 %

14,145

0.01 %

Item 3.1

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of

277,044,642

55.27 %

276,873,292

99.94 %

171,350

0.06 %

Management who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Oliver Blume

Item 3.2

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of

277,044,217

55.27 %

276,873,564

99.94 %

170,653

0.06 %

Management who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Arno Antlitz

Item 3.3

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of

277,044,914

55.27 %

276,873,661

99.94 %

171,253

0.06 %

Management who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Ralf Brandstätter

Item 3.4

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of

277,044,462

55.27 %

276,873,407

99.94 %

171,055

0.06 %

Management who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Gernot Döllner

Item 3.5

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of

277,044,425

55.27 %

276,873,367

99.94 %

171,058

0.06 %

Management who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Manfred Döss

Item 3.6

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of

277,044,697

55.27 %

276,873,411

99.94 %

171,286

0.06 %

Management who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Markus Duesmann

Item 3.7

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of

277,044,914

55.27 %

276,873,646

99.94 %

171,268

0.06 %

Management who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Gunnar Kilian

Item 3.8

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of

277,044,699

55.27 %

276,873,661

99.94 %

171,038

0.06 %

Management who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Thomas Schäfer

Item 3.9

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of

277,044,504

55.27 %

276,873,286

99.94 %

171,218

0.06 %

Management who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt

Item 3.10

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the Board of

277,044,569

55.27 %

276,873,866

99.94 %

170,703

0.06 %

Management who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mrs. Hauke Stars

Item 4.1

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,825,461

55.42 %

275,076,590

99.01 %

2,748,871

0.99 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Hans Dieter Pötsch

Item 4.2

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,683

55.42 %

275,778,348

99.27 %

2,036,335

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Jörg Hofmann

Item 4.3

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,446

55.42 %

275,786,780

99.27 %

2,027,666

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mrs. Hessa Sultan Al Jaber

Item 4.4

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,276

55.42 %

275,616,081

99.21 %

2,198,195

0.79 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud

Item 4.5

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,683

55.42 %

275,783,854

99.27 %

2,030,829

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Harald Buck

Item 4.6

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,393

55.42 %

275,783,444

99.27 %

2,030,949

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Matías Carnero Sojo

Item 4.7

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,262

55.42 %

275,783,608

99.27 %

2,030,654

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mrs. Daniela Cavallo

Item 4.8

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,032

55.42 %

275,783,109

99.27 %

2,030,923

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mrs. Julia Willie Hamburg

Item 4.9

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,408

55.42 %

275,616,852

99.21 %

2,197,556

0.79 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mrs. Marianne Heiß

Item 4.10

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,628

55.42 %

275,783,908

99.27 %

2,030,720

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Arno Homburg

Item 4.11

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,300

55.42 %

275,783,643

99.27 %

2,030,657

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Günther Horvath

Item 4.12

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,194

55.42 %

275,787,955

99.27 %

2,026,239

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mrs. Simone Mahler

Item 4.13

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,784

55.42 %

275,788,060

99.27 %

2,026,724

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Peter Mosch

Item 4.14

Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,486

55.42 %

275,783,822

99.27 %

2,030,664

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mrs. Daniela Nowak

Item 4.15 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

270,809,139

54.02 %

268,281,074

99.07 %

2,528,065

0.93 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Hans Michel Piëch

Item 4.16 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,351,308

55.33 %

275,286,545

99.26 %

2,064,763

0.74 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

Item 4.17 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

270,809,218

54.02 %

268,163,635

99.02 %

2,645,583

0.98 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Wolfgang Porsche

Item 4.18 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,080

55.42 %

275,787,811

99.27 %

2,026,269

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Jens Rothe

Item 4.19 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,570

55.42 %

275,783,679

99.27 %

2,030,891

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Gerardo Scarpino

Item 4.20 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,581

55.42 %

275,783,975

99.27 %

2,030,606

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mrs. Karina Schnur

Item 4.21 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,624

55.42 %

275,783,975

99.27 %

2,030,649

0.73 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mrs. Conny Schönhardt

Item 4.22 Resolution on the formal approval for fiscal year 2023 of the actions of the members of the

277,814,716

55.42 %

275,580,083

99.20 %

2,234,633

0.80 %

Supervisory Board who held office in fiscal year 2023

Mr. Stephan Weil

Item 5.1

Election of members of the Supervisory Board

277,830,211

55.42 %

275,133,363

99.03 %

2,696,848

0.97 %

Mrs. Hessa Sultan Al Jaber

Item 5.2

Election of members of the Supervisory Board

277,830,185

55.42 %

273,684,326

98.51 %

4,145,859

1.49 %

Mr. Hans Michel Piëch

Item 5.3

Election of members of the Supervisory Board

277,828,736

55.42 %

273,791,631

98.55 %

4,037,105

1.45 %

Mr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

Item 6

Resolution on the adjustment of Article 21 of the Articles of Association of Volkswagen

277,827,493

55.42 %

277,823,195

99.99 %

4,298

0.01 %

Aktiengesellschaft due to an amendment to the Aktiengesetz (German Stock Corporation Act)

Item 7

Resolution on the amendment of Article 11 of the Articles of Association of Volkswagen

277,828,450

55.42 %

277,823,943

99.99 %

4,507

0.01 %

Aktiengesellschaft to make the process of resigning from the Supervisory Board more flexible

Item 8

Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report by the Board of Management and the

277,828,643

55.42 %

273,897,505

98.59 %

3,931,138

1.41 %

Supervisory Board

Item 9

Resolution on the approval of the adapted remuneration system for the members of the Board of

277,828,745

55.42 %

276,397,376

99.48 %

1,431,369

0.52 %

Management

Item 10

Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and consolidated

277,828,826

55.42 %

277,708,524

99.96 %

120,302

0.04 %

financial statements and of the auditor for the review of interim consolidated financial statements and

interim management reports

