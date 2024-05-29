Item 5.1 Election of members of the Supervisory Board 277,830,211 55.42 % 275,133,363 99.03 % 2,696,848 0.97 %

Mrs. Hessa Sultan Al Jaber

Item 5.2 Election of members of the Supervisory Board 277,830,185 55.42 % 273,684,326 98.51 % 4,145,859 1.49 %

Mr. Hans Michel Piëch

Item 5.3 Election of members of the Supervisory Board 277,828,736 55.42 % 273,791,631 98.55 % 4,037,105 1.45 %

Mr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche

Item 6 Resolution on the adjustment of Article 21 of the Articles of Association of Volkswagen 277,827,493 55.42 % 277,823,195 99.99 % 4,298 0.01 %

Aktiengesellschaft due to an amendment to the Aktiengesetz (German Stock Corporation Act)

Item 7 Resolution on the amendment of Article 11 of the Articles of Association of Volkswagen 277,828,450 55.42 % 277,823,943 99.99 % 4,507 0.01 %

Aktiengesellschaft to make the process of resigning from the Supervisory Board more flexible

Item 8 Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report by the Board of Management and the 277,828,643 55.42 % 273,897,505 98.59 % 3,931,138 1.41 %

Supervisory Board

Item 9 Resolution on the approval of the adapted remuneration system for the members of the Board of 277,828,745 55.42 % 276,397,376 99.48 % 1,431,369 0.52 %

Management

Item 10 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and consolidated 277,828,826 55.42 % 277,708,524 99.96 % 120,302 0.04 %

financial statements and of the auditor for the review of interim consolidated financial statements and