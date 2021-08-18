Volkswagen : and Nationalgalerie – Staatliche Museen zu Berlin continue long-lasting partnership and foster culture for all

Over the years, the partnership has empowered a variety of acclaimed exhibition and performance projects including a series of eight 3D concerts by the electropop group Kraftwerk. The stage performances took place in 2015 in the Neue Nationalgalerie originally designed by Mies van der Rohe and comprehensively renovated by British star architect David Chipperfield. With its reopening the Neue Nationalgalerie will become part of the Volkswagen ART4ALL program offering visitors one day of free entrance every month. Similar to Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart - Berlin where Volkswagen ART4ALL was originally launched and is now being continued, free access will be granted to exhibitions and collections as well as to different education programs.

The partnership is led by a joint commitment to aim for an inclusive access to culture and the arts by inviting a wide audience to cultural experiences. Benita von Maltzahn, Director of Cultural Engagement at Volkswagen, explains the approach: 'By developing and firmly establishing ways to engage with culture we have offered many people with a chance to learn about artists and their work. We help to make knowledge, inspiration and education available to everyone interested, assuming our social responsibility as a company and bringing the idea 'culture for all' to life.'