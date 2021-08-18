Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : and Nationalgalerie – Staatliche Museen zu Berlin continue long-lasting partnership and foster culture for all

08/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Over the years, the partnership has empowered a variety of acclaimed exhibition and performance projects including a series of eight 3D concerts by the electropop group Kraftwerk. The stage performances took place in 2015 in the Neue Nationalgalerie originally designed by Mies van der Rohe and comprehensively renovated by British star architect David Chipperfield. With its reopening the Neue Nationalgalerie will become part of the Volkswagen ART4ALL program offering visitors one day of free entrance every month. Similar to Hamburger Bahnhof - Museum für Gegenwart - Berlin where Volkswagen ART4ALL was originally launched and is now being continued, free access will be granted to exhibitions and collections as well as to different education programs.

The partnership is led by a joint commitment to aim for an inclusive access to culture and the arts by inviting a wide audience to cultural experiences. Benita von Maltzahn, Director of Cultural Engagement at Volkswagen, explains the approach: 'By developing and firmly establishing ways to engage with culture we have offered many people with a chance to learn about artists and their work. We help to make knowledge, inspiration and education available to everyone interested, assuming our social responsibility as a company and bringing the idea 'culture for all' to life.'

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
06:29aSFL : Enters Ten-Year Charters With Transportation Firm for Two LNG-fueled Car C..
MT
06:24aVOLKSWAGEN : and Nationalgalerie – Staatliche Museen zu Berlin continue lo..
PU
06:14aVOLKSWAGEN : ART4ALL project aims to give as many people as possible access to c..
PU
02:24aVOLKSWAGEN : Researchers believe quantum computers could tackle challenges that ..
PU
01:30aPRESS RELEASE : CARUSO and Porsche are cooperating to further advance the develo..
DJ
08/17BlackBerry software flaw could impact cars, medical devices - U.S. agencies
RE
08/17VOLKSWAGEN : 2022 Audi e-tron S and e-tron S Sportback models coming to US this ..
AQ
08/16VOLKSWAGEN : "It's been electrifying!" - 14 victories for Audi Sport ABT Schaeff..
AQ
08/13VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : NorldLB gives a Buy rating
MD
08/13VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - July 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 252 B 295 B 295 B
Net income 2021 14 839 M 17 389 M 17 389 M
Net cash 2021 34 502 M 40 433 M 40 433 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 127 B 149 B 149 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 632 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 200,30 €
Average target price 279,14 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.41%148 986
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.57%247 845
DAIMLER AG25.90%91 192
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.21%73 269
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED19.55%64 959
BMW AG11.24%61 357