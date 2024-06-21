Volkswagen: appointment of PowerCo's future CTO

Volkswagen announces that HW Vassen will join the Management Board of PowerCo SE and take up the position of Chief Technology Officer of the company as of August 1, 2024.



This appointment has been approved by the Supervisory Board of PowerCo SE.



As Head of Series Development, HW Vassen has already played a leading role in the development of PowerCo's unified battery cells, which will go into series production in 2025.



As Chief Technology Officer, he will be responsible for technology and product development, as well as for testing and analysis procedures within PowerCo SE.



He succeeds Soonho Ahn, who has tendered his resignation for the end of July, and will remain available to the Volkswagen Group as a consultant.



