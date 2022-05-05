Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/05 11:15:31 am EDT
146.97 EUR   -1.04%
08:47aVolkswagen Approves Two Sets Of Continental's Tires For VW Caddy
MT
08:09aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 5, 2022
08:04aAudi Formula One deal with McLaren becoming unlikely - source
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen boosts electric car investment in Spain to 10 billion euros

05/05/2022 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Volkswagen unveils all-electric ID. Buzz, in Paris

SAGUNTO, Spain (Reuters) -German carmaker Volkswagen AG and partners will invest 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) to make electric vehicles and batteries in Spain, its chief executive said on Thursday, 3 billion euros more than it had previously committed.

The company also announced a partnership deal with Spain's largest power utility Iberdrola, which will set up a solar park to partly power the battery plant to be built in the municipality of Sagunto near Valencia.

Iberdrola will invest 500 million euros in the electrification plan, its Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Sanchez Galan told reporters, without giving further details.

Volkswagen said in March it would invest 7 billion euros to build a battery plant and produce electric vehicles at its two car factories in Spain, but CEO Herbert Diess said that figure had been raised to 10 billion with new partners on board.

"We will electrify the second-largest car producer in Europe (Spain) with a new giga-factory of batteries and the production of electric cars in two plants," Diess told an event in Sagunto, adding the plan was to create "a full ecosystem of suppliers from lithium extraction to the assembly of batteries".

Diess speaking on a visit with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to the site where the factory will be built.

The German carmaker aims to start building the 40-gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant in the first quarter of 2023, with serial production to start by 2026. By 2030, the site will employ more than 3,000 staff, Volkswagen said.

Spain, Europe's largest carmaker after Germany, last month launched a bidding process for about 3 billion euros in loans and grants to promote electric vehicle (EV) production. Volkswagen and its Spanish unit SEAT have presented a bid.

Winners of the PERTE funds, as the programme that consists mostly of European Union pandemic relief funds is known, will be chosen this year.

The company will invest 3 billion euros in the plant in Sagunto, another 3 billion euros in four SEAT factories, including the Martorell plant near Barcelona, and 1 billion in Pamplona, it said.

($1 = 0.9463 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Edmund Blair)

By Emma Pinedo


© Reuters 2022
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
08:47aVolkswagen Approves Two Sets Of Continental's Tires For VW Caddy
MT
08:09aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 5, 2022
08:04aAudi Formula One deal with McLaren becoming unlikely - source
RE
07:57aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:46aVolkswagen To Invest $11 Billion For Electric Vehicle, Battery Production In Spain
MT
06:58aAuto parts maker Aptiv joins rivals to flag earnings hit from China lockdowns
RE
04:18aSALES OF IMPORTED VEHICLES IN SOUTH : Kaida
MT
03:38aBentley Q1 profit soars despite cars lost at sea and stuck in China
RE
05/04EUROPE : European shares slammed by lacklustre earnings, Fed jitters
RE
05/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbnb, Pandora, Apple, Twitter, Meta...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 267 B 282 B 282 B
Net income 2022 16 074 M 16 979 M 16 979 M
Net cash 2022 31 102 M 32 853 M 32 853 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,75x
Yield 2022 5,98%
Capitalization 90 972 M 96 093 M 96 093 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 672 789
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 148,52 €
Average target price 224,32 €
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.32%96 093
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.82%236 266
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.78%70 437
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.88%60 216
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.78%60 036
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.19%55 055