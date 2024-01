January 09, 2024 at 04:24 am EST

(Reuters) - The Volkswagen brand delivered 4.87 million vehicles in 2023, up 6.7% on the year prior, and exceeding 2022 figures in all regions, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

Sales of all-electric vehicles were up 21.1% at roughly 394,000 units, Volkswagen said.

"We expect the market environment to remain challenging in 2024," said Imelda Labbe, Volkswagen board member for sales.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, Editing by Rachel More)