  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
03:27:04 2023-06-02 am EDT
119.35 EUR   +1.08%
03:08aVolkswagen brings VW bus back to North American market after 20 years
RE
12:13aWDH: Environment ministry urges adoption of Euro 7 emissions standard
DP
06/01Volkswagen : Presentation - Volkswagen at a Glance
PU
Volkswagen brings VW bus back to North American market after 20 years

06/02/2023 | 03:08am EDT
The New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen will start selling battery-powered versions of its VW bus in North America from 2024 onwards, the carmaker said on Friday, in what marks the reintroduction of the iconic model after a two-decade hiatus.

The introduction of the fully electric ID. Buzz will also include an extra-long version that can seat up to seven passengers and features a larger 85 kilowatt hour (kWh) battery to increase range.

"With the T4 generation, the VW bus left the USA and Canada 20 years ago. But the microbus - as the VW bus is called between New York and San Francisco - has retained its cult status right up to the present day," Volkswagen said in a statement.

All ID. Buzz vehicles for the North American market will be built at Volkswagen's plant in Hanover, Germany, the company said, adding batteries could be charged from 10%-80% in 25 minutes at available rapid charging stations.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Madeline Chambers)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 302 B 324 B 324 B
Net income 2023 15 897 M 17 068 M 17 068 M
Net cash 2023 40 062 M 43 012 M 43 012 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,77x
Yield 2023 7,58%
Capitalization 66 606 M 71 511 M 71 511 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
EV / Sales 2024 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 676 915
Free-Float 56,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 118,08 €
Average target price 159,88 €
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Mario Hermann Daberkow Head-IT Infrastructure & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG1.43%71 511
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.20%189 799
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.92%81 048
BMW AG24.13%70 848
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.13%48 449
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.31.20%47 570
