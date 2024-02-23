Volkswagen: commercial launch of the new Tiguan

The Group announces the commercial launch of the new Tiguan this weekend throughout Europe.



The Tiguan is currently the most successful Volkswagen, with an annual production run of over half a million units.



The new plug-in hybrid powertrains provide an electric range of around 120 km and a combined range of over 900 km.



Plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) engines are now available with two power ratings (150 kW of 204 hp and 200 kW of 272 hp). Tiguan models equipped with 48 V hybrid (eTSI) and turbodiesel (TDI) engines have already been available since September 2023.



' With electric ranges of up to around 120 km on a single battery charge, Tiguan eHybrid models become virtually everyday electric cars ' says the group.



