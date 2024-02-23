Volkswagen: commercial launch of the new Tiguan
The Tiguan is currently the most successful Volkswagen, with an annual production run of over half a million units.
The new plug-in hybrid powertrains provide an electric range of around 120 km and a combined range of over 900 km.
Plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) engines are now available with two power ratings (150 kW of 204 hp and 200 kW of 272 hp). Tiguan models equipped with 48 V hybrid (eTSI) and turbodiesel (TDI) engines have already been available since September 2023.
' With electric ranges of up to around 120 km on a single battery charge, Tiguan eHybrid models become virtually everyday electric cars ' says the group.
