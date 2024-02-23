The Group announces the commercial launch of the new Tiguan this weekend throughout Europe.

The Tiguan is currently the most successful Volkswagen, with an annual production run of over half a million units.

The new plug-in hybrid powertrains provide an electric range of around 120 km and a combined range of over 900 km.

Plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) engines are now available with two power ratings (150 kW of 204 hp and 200 kW of 272 hp). Tiguan models equipped with 48 V hybrid (eTSI) and turbodiesel (TDI) engines have already been available since September 2023.

' With electric ranges of up to around 120 km on a single battery charge, Tiguan eHybrid models become virtually everyday electric cars ' says the group.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.