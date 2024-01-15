Volkswagen: committed to the circular economy

Volkswagen Group France and MAN Truck & Bus France have joined forces to jointly exercise their extended producer responsibility for end-of-life vehicles from their brands: Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Cupra, koda, Volkswagen Véhicules Utilitaires, and MAN's TGE light commercial vehicles.



Both entities choose the Individual Management System for End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV), to jointly meet their Extended Producer Responsibility obligations under the February 2020 AGEC law aimed at improving the collection and recycling of end-of-life vehicles.



For Volkswagen, this Individual System will continue to rely on its long-standing partner Tracauto, one of the market leaders in ELV (end-of-life vehicle) traceability, and on the approved network of 380 approved ELV centers.



According to VW, this system will contribute to the development of the circular economy and help to significantly meet the environmental challenges facing the automotive industry.



