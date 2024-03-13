WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen Group expects a further decline in profits in its most important single market, China, this year due to continued fierce competition. In 2024, the proportionate operating profit of the joint ventures there is likely to be only between 1.5 and 2 billion euros, the DAX-listed company said in a presentation to analysts on Wednesday. Last year, the proportionate operating result of the Chinese joint ventures already fell by around a fifth to 2.62 billion euros. This year, with the new forecast, a further decline of up to a good 40 percent is to be feared.

In 2023, the VW Passenger Cars core brand in the People's Republic had to relinquish its position as market leader in the country to electric car manufacturer BYD because the Chinese were selling their cars at high discounts and thus shaking up the market. The operating results in China were still respectable in view of the challenging environment, VW said in the presentation. The company had even consolidated its market leadership in the combustion engine segment and had picked up momentum with fully electric vehicles (BEVs), which are growing strongly in China.

For a long time, VW had major problems selling the cars in its all-electric ID series on the Chinese market, partly because the comparatively young Chinese customer base pays more attention to connectivity and software offerings in the car and Chinese suppliers sometimes have more to offer there. The German group responded with price reductions and special editions for the ID.3 compact car, among other things, and was thus able to boost sales.

For accounting reasons, the Chinese business does not appear in the VW consolidated balance sheet in terms of turnover and operating profit. The profit contributions from China are only reported in the financial result as investment income. In 2023, the Group as a whole delivered 3.2 million vehicles in China, 1.6 percent more than in the previous year./men/zb/stk