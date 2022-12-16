Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:19 2022-12-16 am EST
133.93 EUR   +0.28%
04:39aThree Automakers in South Korea Recall Over 50,000 Vehicles over Defective Parts
MT
04:38aVolkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon
RE
04:19aVolkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listing
RE
Summary 
Summary

Volkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon

12/16/2022 | 04:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen will soon make a decision on the location of its planned battery plant in Eastern Europe and begin searching for a location in Canada, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Friday.

"The decision on the location [of a battery plant] in eastern Europe will come shortly and in Canada we will begin looking for a location soon," Blume said, speaking at an extraordinary shareholder general meeting in Berlin.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Schwartz; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG -1.74% 96.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.06% 133.7 Delayed Quote.-24.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 279 B 296 B 296 B
Net income 2022 16 842 M 17 913 M 17 913 M
Net cash 2022 39 689 M 42 213 M 42 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,02x
Yield 2022 6,63%
Capitalization 78 031 M 82 994 M 82 994 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 133,56 €
Average target price 188,37 €
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.75%82 994
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.03%196 000
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-8.12%70 663
BMW AG-6.43%56 735
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.83%53 447
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.10%52 387