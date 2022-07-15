Volkswagen : delivers 27 percent more all-electric vehicles in first half year...

The Volkswagen Group increased its deliveries of all-electric vehicles by 27 percent in the first six months year-on-year and thus successfully continued its global electric offensive. Despite supply bottlenecks, a temporary stop of production in Europe and Covid-related lockdowns in China, 217,100 BEVs have been handed over to customers in the first half year, up from 170,900 in the prior-year period. The BEV share of total deliveries reached a level of 5.6 percent, up from 3.4 percent in the first half of 2021. The biggest growth driver was China with 63,500 BEVs - a more than three-fold increase versus the prior-year period.

In terms of BEV deliveries by region, Europe was still clearly in the lead, with 128,800 vehicles (share of Group total: 59 percent) in the first six months. Second biggest BEV market for the Group was China with 63,500 deliveries (29 percent). The USA corresponded to 8 percent of the Group's global BEV deliveries with 17,000 vehicles.

By the end of June, the core brand Volkswagen delivered 115,900 BEVs to customers (share of Group total: 53 percent). This was followed by Audi with 50,000 vehicles (23 percent), ŠKODA with 22,200 vehicles (10 percent), Porsche with 18,900 vehicles (9 percent), and SEAT/CUPRA with 8,300 vehicles (4 percent).

The top selling BEV models in the first half of 2022 were as follows:

- Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 66,800 units

- Volkswagen ID.3 26,000 units

- Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 24,700 units

- ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 22,200 units

- Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) 18,900 units

- Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 18,200 units