    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
07/15/2022
130.68 EUR   +3.47%
05:24aVOLKSWAGEN : delivers 27 percent more all-electric vehicles in first half year
PU
05:14aVOLKSWAGEN : delivers 27 percent more all-electric vehicles in first half year...
PU
05:14aVOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - June 2022
PU
Volkswagen : delivers 27 percent more all-electric vehicles in first half year

07/15/2022 | 05:24am EDT
In terms of BEV deliveries by region, Europe was still clearly in the lead, with 128,800 vehicles (share of Group total: 59 percent) in the first six months. Second biggest BEV market for the Group was China with 63,500 deliveries (29 percent). The USA corresponded to 8 percent of the Group's global BEV deliveries with 17,000 vehicles.

By the end of June, the core brand Volkswagen delivered 115,900 BEVs to customers (share of Group total: 53 percent). This was followed by Audi with 50,000 vehicles (23 percent), ŠKODA with 22,200 vehicles (10 percent), Porsche with 18,900 vehicles (9 percent), and SEAT/CUPRA with 8,300 vehicles (4 percent).

The top sellingBEV models in the first half of 2022 were as follows:

- Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 66,800 units

- Volkswagen ID.3 26,000 units

- Audi e-tron(incl. Sportback) 24,700 units

- ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 22,200 units

- Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) 18,900 units

- Audi Q4 e-tron(incl. Sportback) 18,200 units



Volkswagen AG published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
Financials
Sales 2022 272 B 272 B 272 B
Net income 2022 16 834 M 16 854 M 16 854 M
Net cash 2022 31 972 M 32 010 M 32 010 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,85x
Yield 2022 6,95%
Capitalization 78 644 M 78 738 M 78 738 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 668 294
Free-Float 56,8%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 126,30 €
Average target price 209,40 €
Spread / Average Target 65,8%
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-28.84%78 738
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.40%210 583
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-25.02%54 285
BMW AG-18.39%47 476
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-46.12%46 066
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.58%45 785