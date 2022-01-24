Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : drives forward decarbonization and overfulfils the EU's CO2 fleet target

01/24/2022 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In 2020, the Volkswagen Group had achieved average CO2 emissions of 99.9 g/km for its fleet in the EU including the United Kingdom, Norway and Iceland - a figure that was calculated based on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). The legal basis since 2021 has been the Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). The underlying test cycle in this procedure is more realistic than in the NEDC, with a higher top speed being driven, for example. This generally gives higher CO2 emissions, which is why the CO2 fleet targets have also been switched over to the WLTP. The fleet values achieved for 2020 and 2021 are not comparable for this reason; moreover, the United Kingdom is no longer included in 2021 due to its exit from the EU.

This year, the Volkswagen Group will offer additional new all-electric vehicles to its customers as part of its electric offensive. Based on the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB), the Volkswagen brand is planning to launch the dynamic SUV coupés ID.5 and ID.5 GTX, which it has already unveiled, as well as the iconic ID. Buzz. Also based on the MEB, ŠKODA will roll out the sporty Enyaq iV Coupé and CUPRA expands the range of the Born with additional battery capacities and a more powerful e-Boost version. Audi will introduce the upgraded e-tronand new versions of the Porsche Taycan and Taycan Sport Turismo will be available for the first time.

The Group aims to become the leading provider of electric vehicles worldwide by 2025. In the period from 2022 to 2026, around €52 billion of investments are therefore planned in e-mobility and another amount of around €8 billion in the hybridization of the model portfolio.

Volkswagen is the first automotive group to commit to the Paris Climate Agreement and intends to become net climate neutral by 2050, which is why the Group is systematically driving forward decarbonization even beyond its vehicles. The power plant in Wolfsburg, which produces electricity for the plant and district heating for the city, was recently converted from coal to gas. That will save 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to the annual emissions of 870,000 cars.

MAN Energy Solutions is even going one step further. This company is already working on innovative technology to replace district heating from fossil-fuel power plants. A heat pump plant with sector coupling is being piloted in Esbjerg. With a total heating capacity of 50 MW, the plant will supply around 100,000 residents with approximately 235,000 MWh of heat annually. This will save 100,000 tons of CO2 per year - equivalent to the CO2 emissions of 55,000 cars.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:30aVolkswagen meets European CO2 emissions targets
RE
05:14aVOLKSWAGEN : Passenger Cars again significantly exceeds European CO2 fleet targets for 202..
PU
05:14aVOLKSWAGEN : drives forward decarbonization and overfulfils the EU's CO2 fleet target
PU
01/21Volkswagen Agrees To Settle Emission Scandal Lawsuit With Ohio, US
MT
01/21China's local COVID cases fall while infections grow in Beijing city
RE
01/21FAW-Volkswagen plant in Tianjin resumes production
RE
01/21Sony seeks new partners for transformative EV project -executive
RE
01/20Sony seeks new partners for transformative EV project -executive
RE
01/20VOLKSWAGEN : Respect, tolerance, diversity lived out – these are the objectives of t..
PU
01/19MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 19, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 280 B 280 B
Net income 2021 13 866 M 15 711 M 15 711 M
Net cash 2021 30 035 M 34 029 M 34 029 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,78x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 115 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float -
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 187,62 €
Average target price 241,40 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.71%130 696
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.50%277 446
DAIMLER AG6.42%87 278
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-0.58%82 522
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-9.13%77 355
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG7.99%70 434