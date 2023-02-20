Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:05:14 2023-02-20 pm EST
131.87 EUR   +0.50%
01:36pVolkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit
RE
12:53pEnvironmental aid wins lawsuit against KBA over thermal windows in cars
DP
12:17pEnvironmental aid organization successful with lawsuit against KBA over thermal windows
DP
Volkswagen faces possible recalls after environmental NGO wins emissions software lawsuit

02/20/2023 | 01:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is pictured in a production line at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

HAMBURG (Reuters) - A German court on Monday ruled in favour of an environmental NGO's lawsuit against the federal motor authority for releasing cars with software on exhaust gas recirculation it argues is illegal, in a judgement which could lead to a wave of recalls.

The NGO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, is calling for Volkswagen Golf vehicles to be recalled because of software manipulation to emissions mechanisms, alleging the KBA authority should never have allowed these vehicles to be released to the market.

"The case was effectively successful," a court spokesperson said, meaning the decision by the authority to release the vehicles must be revoked.

The DUH is planning further cases against the KBA involving BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles which, if successful, could mean up to ten million cars which KBA authorised would need to be recalled, the NGO said.

Volkswagen said in a statement it would wait to receive the full reasoning of the court to decide on next steps.

The European Court of Justice last November backed the rights of environmental associations to take such actions against EU vehicle approvals on the basis of DUH's lawsuit, which was initially rejected by the Schleswig administrative court in 2017.

The ruling concerns software Volkswagen installed to control the recirculation of exhaust gases, which EU courts have said is illegal in certain conditions but Volkswagen views as in line with the law.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.08% 99.67 Delayed Quote.19.63%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.31% 74.87 Delayed Quote.21.56%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.13% 132.7 Delayed Quote.12.71%
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 294 B 294 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 475 M 17 475 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 40 092 M 40 092 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 6,51%
Capitalization 76 279 M 81 339 M 81 339 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.71%81 339
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.24%192 971
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG21.56%85 149
BMW AG19.63%67 985
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.33%60 206
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.83%51 382