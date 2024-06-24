Volkswagen: first models equipped with AI from Cerence

Volkswagen has begun deploying the generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools developed by Cerence, an American specialist in AI for the automotive industry, in several of its models.



Cars equipped with the German automotive group's next-generation infotainment system will now also feature ChatGPT's conversational functionalities.



These are due to equip all new vehicles in the 100% electric ID range, as well as the new Golf, Tiguan and Passat models.



The idea is to enable occupants to interact with their car by speaking naturally, explains the automaker in a press release.



Last January, Volkswagen presented its first vehicles integrating ChatGPT with the IDA voice assistant at the Electronics Show.



For the time being, the technology is available on Volkswagen, Cupra, Seat and Skoda models for systems parameterized in English, Spanish, Czech and German.



Volkswagen plans to continue deploying the Cerence Chat Pro solution, notably on the US market, until the end of the year and early 2025.



