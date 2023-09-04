MUNICH (Reuters) - Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, is making progress with the rollout of its network of electric vehicle fast chargers, the group's board member in charge of technology said on Monday.

Thomas Schmall told journalists at the IAA car show in Munich that half of the 40,000 fast chargers Volkswagen plans to install until 2025 had already been set up.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Friederike Heine)