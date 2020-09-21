Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen in Talks to Sell Bugatti Brand to Croation Upstart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

By William Boston

BERLIN -- Volkswagen AG is in talks about a potential sale of its Bugatti luxury sport car brand, a move that could signal a broader realignment of the German car maker's vast stable of automotive brands.

VW, whose brands range from Audi to Porsche and Skoda to Lamborghini, is discussing the possible divestment with Croatia's Rimac Automobili, a person familiar with the talks said, stressing that there was no guarantee these would lead to a deal.

The existence of the talks, which were first reported by Germany's Manager Magazin, suggests that the world's biggest car maker by sales is moving beyond efforts to preserve its cash during the pandemic and exploring more strategic questions, such as the reordering of its vast portfolio of assets, many of which the company has discussed selling in recent years.

While the talks are in early stages, Volkswagen appears willing to sell and the company holds Rimac and its founder, Mate Rimac, in high regard, the person said.

Volkswagen and Rimac declined to comment.

Rimac is an-electric performance-car maker near Zagreb, Croatia, that provides technology for high-performance electric cars to auto makers such as Volkswagen's Porsche, which owns 15.5% of Rimac, Aston Martin, Pininfarina, and Koenigsegg.

Mr. Rimac founded his company in his garage in 2009, when he began developing an ultrafast-performance electric car.

Volkswagen's late patriarch Ferdinand Piech purchased the century-old Bugatti trademark in 1998 for an undisclosed price, three years after the company had gone bust and ceased production. He also bought Lamborghini the same year, part of a strategy to build a stall of luxury brands to enable Volkswagen to compete directly against German rivals BMW AG and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz.

Last year, Bugatti presented at the Geneva Motor Show the most expensive sports car ever built, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, a 1,500 horsepower machine with a top speed of 265 mph that sells for just under $20 million.

The talks show that Volkswagen has revived an appraisal of its portfolio that began in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal and could lead to further disposals as the company adapts to the technological transformations that are affecting the sector globally.

In the past, talks of divestment have met with hostility with workers' representatives, who under Germany's corporation law have a strong say in management decisions through their board seats.

In 2017, Volkswagen was negotiating to sell the Ducati motorcycle brand to Harley-Davidson, but the deal was blocked internally by the labor representatives and the Porsche-Piech family, according to people familiar with the situation at the time.

The family, which owns a controlling stake in Volkswagen, has also been reluctant to jettison assets seen as a cornerstone of Mr. Piech's legacy. But this may be changing.

"The family is not opposed to a sale," the person familiar with the situation said.

High-price auto brands such as Bugatti and Lamborghini provide flair to Volkswagen but aren't thought to do much for the company's bottom line.

Volkswagen doesn't publish revenue or profit figures for Bugatti, Lamborghini or Ducati, but in 2019 Bugatti sold just 82 vehicles, Lamborghini 8,205 and Ducati 53,183, compared with 6.3 million vehicles for Volkswagen's eponymous brand.

Industry analysts and investors have complained for years that Volkswagen's conglomerate structure conceals a lot of the value in its most lucrative brands, such as Porsche. Some investors have urged Volkswagen to group Porsche with the company's luxury brands and spin them off as a separate entity. Volkswagen rejects the idea, citing the synergies it gets across its brands.

Porsche and Audi serve high-end markets and provide hefty returns. Other illustrious brands such as the Ducati motorcycle brand, Bugatti and Lamborghini offer little more than their brand cachet, analysts say, and aren't core business.

"These brands are completely irrelevant in the broader context of VW," said Arndt Ellinghorst, an automotive analyst at Bernstein Research, adding a sale of Bugatti would make no difference to the company. "I'm sure there's some strategic rationale, but for investors it's irrelevant."

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -6.99% 53.25 Delayed Quote.-88.99%
AUDI AG 0.00% 1600 Delayed Quote.100.00%
BMW AG -5.10% 60.49 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
DAIMLER AG -4.39% 43.485 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.41% 1.8 End-of-day quote.-13.46%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -3.95% 48.87 Delayed Quote.-23.65%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -5.90% 133.6 Delayed Quote.-19.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:57pVOLKSWAGEN : ID.4 electric SUV to come with three years of unlimited charging
RE
02:43pVolkswagen in Talks to Sell Bugatti Brand to Croation Upstart
DJ
10:27aELON MUSK : Tesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally
RE
09:50a&LDQUO;LIGHT IS THE NEW CHROME&RDQUO : Light design of the new Volkswagen ID.4
PU
08:17aChina's Didi, BYD to launch co-designed ride-hailing EV - sources
RE
08:03aChina's Didi, BYD to launch co-designed ride-hailing EV - sources
RE
07:46aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
07:05aVOLKSWAGEN : Konzern Präsentation - Exane BNP Paribas Investor Conference Call
PU
05:00aTesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally
RE
02:40aChina's Didi, BYD to launch co-designed ride-hailing EV - source
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 253 B 253 B
Net income 2020 3 895 M 4 578 M 4 578 M
Net cash 2020 18 862 M 22 172 M 22 172 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 69 894 M 82 016 M 82 157 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 160,84 €
Last Close Price 141,98 €
Spread / Highest target 70,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.44%87 597
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.76%188 468
DAIMLER AG-7.88%57 725
BMW AG-12.85%48 866
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.93%45 080
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-15.68%43 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group