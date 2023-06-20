Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
2023-06-20
125.83 EUR   -1.68%
10:33aVolkswagen in talks with JV partner on audit of Xinjiang plant
05:42aClosing arguments in Audi diesel trial begin
05:33aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
Volkswagen in talks with JV partner on audit of Xinjiang plant

06/20/2023
FILE PHOTO: A technician fixes a VW sign in the assembly line of German carmaker Volkswagen's electric ID. 3

(Reuters) -Volkswagen is in talks with its joint venture partner SAIC about whether to conduct an independent audit of its plant in Xinjiang, China, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

The comment comes after German business Handelsblatt reported that preparations for an audit were already underway. Volkswagen declined to confirm this.

It was in "good discussions" on the topic, a spokesperson said, including with SAIC.

Volkswagen investors are placing pressure on the carmaker to carry out an audit of its plant in Xinjiang, a region where rights groups have documented human rights abuses including mass forced labour.

China has denied that human rights abuses take place in the region.

The carmaker is holding a capital markets day on Wednesday, where investors expect the subject to be discussed.

(Reporting by Anna Mackenzie, Jan Schwartz, Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Friederike Heine)


© Reuters 2023
