WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen Group has increased its sales and recorded significantly more deliveries, especially in China. Worldwide, the Group delivered 824,300 vehicles across all brands in November - 22.6 percent more than a year ago, as the Wolfsburg-based company announced on Friday. In China, the most important single market, sales, which had been flagging for a long time, turned significantly positive: 296,100 vehicles were delivered there, 32.4 percent more than a year ago. In Western Europe, sales rose by almost 15 percent to 284,400 vehicles.

For the year as a whole, the Group is 11.9 percent better than in the same period last year, with 8.3 million vehicles delivered in the first eleven months. In China, the increase amounted to 0.6 percent. For the year as a whole, the Group is targeting between 9 million and 9.5 million deliveries worldwide. In 2022, the figure was 8.3 million due to the faltering supply of parts.

VW also made gains with e-cars. 24,711 all-electric vehicles were delivered in November, around 80 percent more than a year ago. Three percent of the Group's vehicles delivered in November were therefore purely electric cars.

The sports car subsidiary Porsche delivered 25,600 cars in November, 7.3 percent fewer than a year ago. Audi, on the other hand, increased by almost 27 percent to 169,800 vehicles, the core brand Volkswagen by 23 percent to 443,000. Skoda and Seat/Cupra each increased by more than 30 percent./fjo/DP/mis