WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen is inviting its shareholders to the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday. Unlike last year, this time the meeting will be held purely digitally. Campaign representatives criticize the decision. A year ago, climate and human rights activists severely disrupted the car manufacturer's Annual General Meeting. VW officially justifies the return to a purely digital format with cost reasons. However, there will still be protests in Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Climate protection activists want to demonstrate in front of the factory gate /fjo/DP/he
Volkswagen invites shareholders to virtual Annual General Meeting
