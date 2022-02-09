Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/09 03:23:33 pm
187.65 EUR   +6.34%
02:54pVolkswagen labour chief takes company to task on China, in FAZ interview
RE
02:48pStocks rise as investors put aside rate hike fears
RE
02:43pStocks rise as investors put aside rate hike fears
RE
Volkswagen labour chief takes company to task on China, in FAZ interview

02/09/2022 | 02:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Volkswagen's works council chief Daniela Cavallo said the carmaker must do more to understand the Chinese market in order to capture greater market share, after missing its electric vehicle sales targets in the country last year.

"Volkswagen must get its act together in China and understand customers' needs better, particularly in software," Cavallo said in an interview with Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published on Wednesday.

The German automaker sold 70,625 ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of 80,000 to 100,000 cars, with production affected by regional COVID-19 outbreaks as well as chip-related issues.

Foreign automakers have struggled to compete with their Chinese counterparts in the Chinese market, with U.S.-based Tesla the only foreign brand among the top 10 electric vehicle sellers in the country.

"For a German driver, it may not be important to have a karaoke system on the central screen, but many Chinese customers love such features and are disappointed when VW does not offer them," Cavallo told the FAZ.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; additional writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 0.71% 927.7764 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 6.12% 187.26 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
