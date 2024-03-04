Volkswagen: limited rebound after Friday's disappointment

March 04, 2024 at 04:55 am EST Share

Volkswagen shares rebound slightly on Monday morning from Friday's severe correction, which was triggered by preliminary 4th-quarter results deemed disappointing.



At around 10:30 a.m., the German automotive group's shares recovered 1.4% after having fallen by almost 5% on Friday, mainly due to lower-than-expected forecasts for 2024.



VW said on Friday that it expected sales growth of 5% this year, as well as gross operating income of €23.7 to €25.4 billion, targets well above consensus estimates.



But the automaker also warned that free cash flow (FCF) from its automotive activities would only be between €4.5 and €6.5 billion, far short of the €8.2 billion consensus.



For Deutsche Bank analysts, Volkswagen is the victim of over-ambitious forecasts set by the market.



The company has opted for a certain degree of prudence", the research house acknowledged this morning.



"But we note that the company was criticized last year for setting over-optimistic targets", it added. We are therefore expecting potentially pleasant surprises this year", says DB.



Oddo BHF has lowered its target price from 115 to 110 euros, citing "tasteless" operating margin and FCF targets.



But it's the UBS teams who are the harshest.



Unlike Mercedes-Benz or Stellantis, VW continues to reinvest its post-dividend FCF in areas where results are highly uncertain, instead of redistributing it to its shareholders', laments UBS, which renews its 'sell' recommendation on the stock.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.