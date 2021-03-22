Volkswagen : Audi to Cut Its Water Use in Manufacturing in Half by 2035

By Maitane Sardon

Audi AG said Monday that it aims to use more rainwater and recycled water as part of its goal to lower its environmental footprint and use natural resources more efficiently.

The German car maker, a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, said it plans to cut by half the water it consumes for each vehicle it manufactures by 2035.

To implement water-efficiency measures, Audi said it has developed a metric that compares the water withdrawal at its manufacturing sites to the amount that is available in each region.

It also said it plans to start building a water-supply facility at its site in Neckarsulm, Germany, in 2022. The facility will allow it to reuse the water it consumes to produce cars, Audi said.

The car maker plans to reduce its water consumption in production from an average of 3.75 cubic meters to 1.75 cubic meters for each produced car by 2035.

