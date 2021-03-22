Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Audi to Cut Its Water Use in Manufacturing in Half by 2035

03/22/2021 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maitane Sardon

Audi AG said Monday that it aims to use more rainwater and recycled water as part of its goal to lower its environmental footprint and use natural resources more efficiently.

The German car maker, a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, said it plans to cut by half the water it consumes for each vehicle it manufactures by 2035.

To implement water-efficiency measures, Audi said it has developed a metric that compares the water withdrawal at its manufacturing sites to the amount that is available in each region.

It also said it plans to start building a water-supply facility at its site in Neckarsulm, Germany, in 2022. The facility will allow it to reuse the water it consumes to produce cars, Audi said.

The car maker plans to reduce its water consumption in production from an average of 3.75 cubic meters to 1.75 cubic meters for each produced car by 2035.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 0711ET

All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
07:23aVOLKSWAGEN  : Performance of new Golf R sets new standards
PU
07:11aVOLKSWAGEN  : Audi to Cut Its Water Use in Manufacturing in Half by 2035
DJ
06:47aIBERDROLA S A  : VW's SEAT says it wants a battery assembly plant around Barcelo..
RE
06:19aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car sales
RE
05:40aTurkey-exposed banks, travel stocks weigh on Europe
RE
04:45aANALYSIS : Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
RE
04:43aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
12:41aVOLKSWAGEN  : To Halt Car Production In Brazil Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections
MT
12:11aMARKET CHATTER : LG Electronics May Shutter Struggling Smartphone Business
MT
03/21POWER PLAY : Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 295 B 295 B
Net income 2021 12 077 M 14 382 M 14 382 M
Net cash 2021 29 856 M 35 554 M 35 554 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,28x
Yield 2021 3,01%
Capitalization 128 B 153 B 153 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 662 575
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 238,51 €
Last Close Price 221,45 €
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG45.29%132 090
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.63%213 843
DAIMLER AG27.67%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY43.66%83 486
BMW AG14.20%60 022
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.20.63%52 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ