Volkswagen : Boosted by premium car demand, Volkswagen raises margin target

The group now expects its operating profit margin to be 5.5-7% this year, compared with a previous forecast for 5.0-6.5%, with both vehicle deliveries and vehicle sales up more than a fifth each.

First-quarter operating profit came in at 4.9 billion euros ($5.9 billion), helped by cost cuts and higher sales, a clear improvement from the 0.9 billion in the same period last year that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've started into the year with a lot of momentum and a strong operating performance which is underpinned by our good quarterly figures," Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Herbert Diess said.

($1 = 0.8329 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Caroline Copley)