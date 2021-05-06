Volkswagen : Boosted by premium car demand, Volkswagen raises margin target

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen,
Europe's largest carmaker, on Thursday raised its operating
margin target for 2021, pointing to stronger demand for more
profitable cars during the first three months of the year.
The group now expects its operating profit margin to be
5.5-7% this year, compared with a previous forecast for
5.0-6.5%, with both vehicle deliveries and vehicle sales up more
than a fifth each.
First-quarter operating profit came in at 4.9 billion euros
($5.9 billion), helped by cost cuts and higher sales, a clear
improvement from the 0.9 billion in the same period last year
that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've started into the year with a lot of momentum and a
strong operating performance which is underpinned by our good
quarterly figures," Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Herbert Diess
said.
($1 = 0.8329 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz
Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Caroline Copley)