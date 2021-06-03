Volkswagen : Copenhagen is considered a benchmark for climate-friendly transportation. Former EU Commissioner Connie Hedegaard and former Environment Mayor Morten Kabell talk about mobility in the Danish capital and climate protection in Europe. ...

Kabell: In terms of climate protection, e-cars are much better than internal combustion engines. However, there is one problem: If I were to buy an electric vehicle, I wouldn't have the slightest idea where I could charge it in our neighborhood. And that's even though I live in the middle of Brussels. Companies, cities and governments must work closely together to change this.

Hedegaard: By expanding the charging infrastructure, we could immediately create many jobs - that would be immensely important in the crisis. At the same time, we would prevent bottlenecks if the number of electric cars increased. In my case in Copenhagen, the infrastructure is fine - although we could do more in the cities, too. The real problem is in the countryside. The further out I drive, the fewer charging points I find. We should make the expansion a joint project. The goal: When the crisis is over, there will be enough charging points in Europe. At the same time, we have to push ahead with the energy transition so that electric cars run on clean electricity.