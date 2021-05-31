Volkswagen : Ex-VW boss to pay 10 mln euros in dieselgate damages - Business Insider

* VW had said in March it would seek damages
* Supervisory board to discuss agreement at weekend -
sources
FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - Former Volkswagen
chief Martin Winterkorn has agreed to pay around 10 million
euros ($12 million) in damages to the carmaker over the diesel
emissions scandal, Business Insider reported on Monday.
Volkswagen had said in March it would claim damages from
Winterkorn over the scandal as it tries to draw a line under its
biggest-ever crisis.
Business Insider, citing a draft contract, reported that an
agreement between the carmaker, Winterkorn and other former
executives could be signed this week.
Volkswagen's supervisory board is scheduled to discuss an
agreement over the weekend, two sources with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters. An annual general meeting of shareholders
in July would then need to sign off on it.
Volkswagen declined to comment. A spokesman for Winterkorn
didn't answer the phone when called for comment.
The German company had said in March that following a
far-reaching legal investigation it had concluded Winterkorn had
breached his duty of care. Winterkorn has denied being
responsible for the scandal.
Volkswagen in 2015 admitted using illegal software to rig
diesel engine tests in the United States. The scandal has cost
it more than 32 billion euros in fines, refits and legal fees.
Winterkorn resigned as chief executive on Sept. 23, 2015, a
week after the scandal broke.
($1 = 0.8178 euros)
