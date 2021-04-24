Volkswagen : German prosecutors charge more VW managers in emissions scandal

BERLIN, April 24 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have charged
15 executives from Volkswagen AG and a car supplier
in connection with the diesel emissions scandal that emerged in
2015, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.
The suspects are accused of aiding and abetting fraud in
combination with tax evasion, indirect false certification and
criminal advertising, said Klaus Ziehe from the prosecutor's
office in the northern city of Braunschweig.
The scandal saw more than nine million vehicles of the VW,
Audi, Seat and Skoda brands sold to consumers with a so-called
defeat device which helped to circumvent environmental tests of
diesel engines.
The prosecutor's office did not name any of the charged
executives, who are accused of bringing cars onto the market in
a condition that was not officially approved, meaning they were
illegal and advertised misleadingly, Ziehe said.
He added the indictment had now reached 1554 pages.
The prosecutions were earlier reported by news agency
Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).
A Volkswagen spokesman said a criminal investigation against
the company was dropped in 2018 after it paid a fine, adding
that the company was not involved in the upcoming trail against
individual suspects.
"Against this background, we do not comment on the other
charges that have come to light...," the spokesman added.
Volkswagen said last month that it would claim damages from
its former CEO Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert
Stadler over the diesel emissions scandal, which was discovered
in 2015, as it looks to draw a line under its biggest-ever
crisis.
The trial of Winterkorn and the other managers has been
postponed until September due to the pandemic.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Jan Schwartz, editing by
Jason Neely and Alexandra Hudson)