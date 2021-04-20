Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
News 
Summary

Volkswagen : ID.4 named World Car of the Year 2021

04/20/2021 | 11:26am EDT
The jury praised the environmentally friendliness of no direct emissions as well as the innovative features of the ID.4. For instance, the innovative augmented reality head-up display is optionally available. It can project important information onto the windscreen such as turn arrows of the navigation system. The driver sees this information as a three-dimensional, staggered image at an apparent distance of three to ten metres in front of the vehicle. This means that the display is perfectly integrated into the real outside world. When Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) or Travel Assist (optional) is active, the vehicle in front of the ID.4 is highlighted with a luminous marking in the head-up display from a certain speed to be able to keep the required distance.

The ID.4 also sets standards in digitization. In this way, the car can receive regular updates and new functions 'over the air'. Volkswagen is the first provider in the volume segment to offer this from the summer. The vehicle is always up to date. This ability is also an important requirement for enabling new business models.

With this at the 17th edition of the World Car of the Year award, the ID.4 continues the success story of Volkswagen at this contest. It is not only well received by the trade press, but also by customers. Volkswagen plans to deliver around 150,000 ID.4s worldwide this year. The e-offensive is a core element of Volkswagen's ACCELERATE strategy. The company plans to bring at least one new all-electric model to market every year.

Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, the award ceremony of the World Car Awards took place digitally this year. It can be viewed again on YouTube.com/worldcartv.

All Volkswagen winners at the World Car Awards:

2009: Golf (World Car of the Year)
2010: Polo (World Car of the Year)
2011: up! (World Car of the Year)
2013: Golf (World Car of the Year)
2021: ID.4 (World Car of the Year)

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
