Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Konzern Präsentation - Leading the Transformation - JPM Automotive Conference

06/21/2021 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading the Transformation.

Dr. Christian Dahlheim - Director Group Sales Volkswagen AG

JPM Automotive Conference, 21 June 2021

Disclaimer

The following presentations as well as remarks/comments and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. The estimates given entail a degree of risk, and actual developments may differ from those forecast. Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets, or any significant shifts in exchange rates or commodities relevant to the Volkswagen Group or deviations in the actual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic from the scenario presented will have a corresponding effect on the development of our business. In addition, there may be departures from our expected business development if the assessments of the factors influencing value enhancement and of risks and opportunities presented develop in a way other than we are currently expecting, or if additional risks and opportunities or other factors emerge that affect the development of our business.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.

This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

K-GVS | KSU-Klasse: 0.2 - 4 Jahre

2

Development World Car Market vs. Volkswagen Group Car Deliveries to Customers by Regions 1)

(Growth y-o-y, January to May 2021 vs. 2020)

Car Market

VW Group

+48.1%

+31.1%

North America (incl. LCV)

Car Market

VW Group

Car Market

VW Group

+31.9%+31.8%

Western Europe

Car Market

VW Group

Car Market

VW Group

+31.4%+37.6%

Central & Eastern Europe

Car Market

VW Group

+38.5%

+45.7%

+33.7%+33.0%

+35.6%

+26.6%

South America (incl. LCV)

World 2)

1) Volkswagen Group Passenger Cars excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

2) incl. LCV in North America & South America

Asia Pacific

4

Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to Customers by Brands 1)

(January to May 2021 vs. 2020)

[thd. veh.]

Volume

Premium

+33.4%

+29.5 %

+45.4 %

4,122

3,089

+28.9%

2,259

1,752

+45.4%

+28.1%

+40.9%

+27.1%

805

+45.5%

425

554

332

225

166

159

131

4

3

January - May 2020

January - May 2021

Sport & Luxury

Truck & Bus

+40.3 %

+65.4 %

+40.0%

+47.3%

+68.3%

+61.0%

128

91

4

6

38

65

25

40

Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge

1) Excl. Ducati

4

2021 BEV Deliveries to Customers Plan: ID.4, Enyaq iV and Q4 e-tron launches accelerate BEV sales towards the second half of the year.

Launched Models

ID.4

Enyaq iV

Q4 e-tron

(CN)

Born

e-tron (2019)/ e-tron SB (2020)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

K-GVS | KSU-Klasse: 0.2 - 4 Jahre

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 12:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
08:13aVOLKSWAGEN  : Konzern Präsentation - Leading the Transformation - JPM Automotive..
PU
07:54aPorsche Backs Production of High-Performance Battery Cells in Germany
DJ
06:43aVOLKSWAGEN  : Porsche to decide soon on Bugatti future - CEO
RE
06:13aCONFIGURATION NOW POSSIBLE : launch of the new Polo with standard Digital Cockpi..
PU
02:46aVolvo Car partners with Northvolt to develop and produce batteries
RE
06/20VOLKSWAGEN  : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
RE
06/20VOLKSWAGEN  : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
RE
06/18VOLKSWAGEN  : plans to use new 3D printing process in vehicle production in the ..
PU
06/18VOLKSWAGEN  : Audi To Quit Combustion Engine Car Production From 2026
MT
06/17COVID deals new blow to foreign carmakers' Indian dream
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 251 B 298 B 298 B
Net income 2021 13 760 M 16 368 M 16 368 M
Net cash 2021 30 791 M 36 625 M 36 625 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,91x
Yield 2021 3,25%
Capitalization 129 B 153 B 154 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 662 653
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 276,05 €
Last Close Price 218,40 €
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG43.29%153 095
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.58%249 345
DAIMLER AG33.38%97 763
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.11%85 241
BMW AG25.92%70 084
FORD MOTOR COMPANY65.19%57 959