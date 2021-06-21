Volkswagen : Konzern Präsentation - Leading the Transformation - JPM Automotive Conference

Leading the Transformation.
Dr. Christian Dahlheim - Director Group Sales Volkswagen AG
JPM Automotive Conference, 21 June 2021
Disclaimer
The following presentations as well as remarks/comments and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. The estimates given entail a degree of risk, and actual developments may differ from those forecast. Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets, or any significant shifts in exchange rates or commodities relevant to the Volkswagen Group or deviations in the actual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic from the scenario presented will have a corresponding effect on the development of our business. In addition, there may be departures from our expected business development if the assessments of the factors influencing value enhancement and of risks and opportunities presented develop in a way other than we are currently expecting, or if additional risks and opportunities or other factors emerge that affect the development of our business.
We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.
This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.
Development World Car Market vs. Volkswagen Group Car Deliveries to Customers by Regions 1)
(Growth y-o-y, January to May 2021 vs. 2020)
+48.1%
+31.1%
North America (incl. LCV)
+31.9%+31.8%
Western Europe
+31.4%+37.6%
Central & Eastern Europe
South America (incl. LCV)
World 2)
1) Volkswagen Group Passenger Cars excl. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles
2) incl. LCV in North America & South America
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to Customers by Brands 1)
(January to May 2021 vs. 2020)
[thd. veh.]
Volume
Premium
+33.4%
+29.5 %
+45.4 %
4,122
3,089
+28.9%
2,259
1,752
|
+45.4%
+28.1%
+40.9%
+27.1%
805
+45.5%
425
554
332
225
166
159
131
4
3
January - May 2020
January - May 2021
Sport & Luxury
Truck & Bus
+40.3 %
+65.4 %
+40.0%
+47.3%
+68.3%
+61.0%
128
91
4
6
38
65
25
40
2021 BEV Deliveries to Customers Plan: ID.4, Enyaq iV and Q4 e-tron launches accelerate BEV sales towards the second half of the year.
Launched Models
ID.4
Enyaq iV
Q4 e-tron
(CN)
Born
e-tron (2019)/ e-tron SB (2020)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
5
