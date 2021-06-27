Volkswagen : Mexico unit says it will resume production that was hit by chip shortage

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG's
Mexico unit said on Sunday it expects to restart production of
three segments from next week and in July after output was
curtailed by a global semiconductor chip supply crunch.
"Volkswagen de México is preparing a return to activities
for its three manufacturing segments," the company said in a
statement.
Automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co
and Toyota Motor Corp have cut production this
year due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, which was
caused by factors including a rise in demand for electronic
devices during the pandemic and fast recovery in auto markets.
Volkswagen said there is a general expectation that the chip
supply will improve in the second half but the company added
that "possible future adjustments (to production) cannot be
ruled out."
Production of the Jetta, Taos and Tiguan models will be
resumed separately and on different dates starting next week and
during the month of July, Volkswagen said.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Mexico City
Writing by Drazen Jorgic
Editing by Matthew Lewis)