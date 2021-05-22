Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : On the United Nation's international biodiversity day, Volkswagen is launching a call to all of its employees, with the goal of bringing awareness to the topic of biological diversity...

05/22/2021 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'The promotion of biodiversity at our production sites and bringing awareness to our employees are equally important to us,' says Dr. Tobias Bahr, environmental management officer at the Volkswagen Group. In 2007, the company was the founding member of the 'Biodiversity in Good Company' initiative, and, together with other companies, has since been committed to the protection and sustainable use of biodiversity. 'Volkswagen supports the UN-convention for the preservation of biological diversity, because we are obligated to it legally, but also ethically and morally,' says Bahr. 'Particularly due to our responsibility toward future generations.' After all, the protection of the ecosystems is part of Volkswagen's environmental management policy.

In recent years, this has led to numerous environmental protection projects, including large-scale activities, as in the Izta-Popo national park near the Mexican production site in Puebla. Due to illegal fire clearing, the soil had dried up to such an extent that it wasn't able to retain water, even after rain. On an area of 300 hectares, Volkswagen planted a total of 300,000 trees as part of the 'Out of Love for the Planet' program. This reforestation effort also stopped the decline of the water table, and since has returned the soils ability to retain water. The project also includes employee training sessions, environmental education for children and the employment of people with disabilities.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 07:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:31aVOLKSWAGEN  : On the United Nation's international biodiversity day, Volkswagen ..
PU
05/21VOLKSWAGEN  : Mexico unit sees new output tweaks in June on chip shortage
RE
05/21Bank of England aims for greener corporate bond portfolio
RE
05/21Daimler Truck predicts engine job losses in transition to 'green' trucks
RE
05/2170 YEARS AGO TODAY : Volkswagen receives its first Advisory Board
PU
05/21VOLKSWAGEN  : To mark the International Day for Biological Diversity, ŠKO..
PU
05/21VOLKSWAGEN  : Audi is driving its transformation as a provider of sustainable pr..
PU
05/20REFINED DETAILS : Audi gives the A1, A4, A5, Q7 and Q8 a sporty new look for the..
AQ
05/20Today on Wall Street: Volatility is rife, U.S job growth picks up
05/20Ford Motor, SK Innovation announce EV battery joint venture in N. America
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 301 B 301 B
Net income 2021 13 068 M 15 915 M 15 915 M
Net cash 2021 29 801 M 36 292 M 36 292 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,46x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 125 B 152 B 152 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 662 653
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price
Last Close Price 215,95 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG41.68%152 311
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION9.88%224 375
DAIMLER AG30.70%98 482
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.22%82 282
BMW AG18.10%67 632
FORD MOTOR COMPANY51.65%53 209