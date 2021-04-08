Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Porsche can not rule out production cuts over chip shortage -Handelsblatt

04/08/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen's luxury sports car unit Porsche AG might have to adjust production to reflect an ongoing shortage of crucial automotive chips, Handelsblatt reported.

"We cannot rule out that we will lower the volume of some models in the near future," the company was quoted as saying by Handelsblatt, without giving more details.

The lack of semiconductors, which has roiled the global car sector, caused General Motors Co to announce earlier on Thursday extended production cuts at some of its North America factories.

Porsche AG parent Volkswagen said it expects chip supply to remain tight in the coming months, adding it could not provide a visibility for the full year.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
01:40pVOLKSWAGEN  : Porsche can not rule out production cuts over chip shortage -Hande..
RE
11:35aNEGATIVE OUTCOME IN BALLOT VOTE : MAN site in Steyr faces closure
AQ
11:35aVOLKSWAGEN  : Matias Carnero appointed new member of the Volkswagen Group Superv..
AQ
10:52aGM to Halt Production at Several North American Plants Due to Chip Shortage -..
DJ
10:10aGM to Halt Production at Several North American Plants Due to Chip Shortage -..
DJ
06:16aMAN Truck & Bus Resumes Plans to Close Austrian Site
DJ
04/07VOLKSWAGEN  : New appointment for Matias Carnero.
AQ
04/07MARY BARRA : CEO Mary Barra bets GM can grow beyond cars and trucks
RE
04/06U.S. auto firms beg for help over chip shortage
RE
04/06VOLKSWAGEN  : UK set to transform Business Intelligence for their UK retailer ne..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 295 B 295 B
Net income 2021 13 068 M 15 581 M 15 581 M
Net cash 2021 29 801 M 35 532 M 35 532 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,42x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 140 B 166 B 167 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 662 575
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 255,45 €
Last Close Price 240,50 €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG57.79%166 237
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.66%219 969
DAIMLER AG30.84%96 206
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY46.09%87 651
BMW AG23.31%68 493
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.13.26%51 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ