VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : Presentation - Volkswagen Power Day

03/15/2021 | 08:13am EDT
Herbert Diess , CEO

Thomas Schmall , Member of the Board / Technology

ofManagement

March 15, 2021

Disclaimer

The following presentations as well as remarks/comments and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. The estimates given entail a degree of risk, and actual developments may differ from those forecast. Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets, or any significant shifts in exchange rates or commodities relevant to the Volkswagen Group or deviations in the actual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic from the scenario presented will have a corresponding effect on the development of our business. In addition, there may be departures from our expected business development if the assessments of the factors influencing value enhancement and of risks and opportunities presented develop in a way other than we are currently expecting, or if additional risks and opportunities or other factors emerge that affect the development of our business.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.

This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 12:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 220 B 263 B 263 B
Net income 2020 6 318 M 7 537 M 7 537 M
Net cash 2020 25 098 M 29 939 M 29 939 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 107 B 128 B 128 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 206,94 €
Last Close Price 190,22 €
Spread / Highest target 57,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.80%128 187
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.36%208 929
DAIMLER AG22.37%90 361
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.32%85 388
BMW AG7.27%59 879
FORD MOTOR COMPANY52.10%53 195
