Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Prof. Maximilian Fichtner is an internationally renowned expert in battery technology. In an interview, he talks about improved battery systems, alternatives to the use of cobalt and the climate advantage of e-cars. ...

04/25/2021 | 06:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

You say that electric car batteries will make great progress in the coming years. What makes you so sure?

I expect leaps in development in two crucial areas. Firstly, in the storage materials that absorb the energy. A lot is happening here, especially on the anode side, where a composite of graphite and silicon could soon replace pure graphite. As silicon has a storage density that is ten times higher than graphite, the energy content of the batteries would therefore increase significantly. Secondly, improvements are being made to battery design. Specifically, future battery systems could hold significantly more storage material while remaining the same size. This is a critical factor in providing longer ranges.

What is the disadvantage of today's battery architecture?

Current standard design produces battery systems in which the actual storage material only accounts for 25 to 30 percent of the total content. The rest is accounted for by the housing, packaging and additives. We will see great progress here. Future battery systems will be designed more efficiently and the share of storage material could almost double. This would increase the energy content and reduce the costs of production. I am pretty sure that this will lead to a leap in improvements.

What role does the much-anticipated solid-state battery play?

The solid-state battery offers the option of replacing the graphite at the negative terminal with metallic lithium, which would increase the range by 30 to 40 percent. This is why the technology is regarded as the Holy Grail of battery research. I also see opportunities, but uncertainties remain because solid-state batteries do not yet exist in an industrial form. I can imagine other open questions on the cost side, for example.

'The electric car has the best carbon footprint of all drive types in the passenger car sector.'

Prof. Maximilian Fichtner

What do you mean?

Today's lithium-ion batteries are on a classic, falling cost curve. With the introduction of sustainable cathode materials such as lithium iron phosphate, they have already fallen short of the important benchmark of 100 dollars per kilowatt hour of electricity. This is the magical limit below which an electric car becomes cheaper than a car with a combustion engine. It is not yet possible to say today whether or how quickly this can be achieved with the solid-state battery.

What improvements can car drivers expect?

Electrical ranges of well over 500 kilometres will soon be a matter of course. Even a range of 1,000 kilometres is possible. Overall, the development of the vehicles is on the right track. On the other hand, I see challenges in providing an appropriate charging infrastructure. We need an extensive network of powerful fast charging stations. We need to enable city dwellers without their own wallboxes to conveniently charge an electric car. And we need to standardize pricing when charging on the road. The electric car has the best carbon footprint of all drive types in the passenger car sector - we should therefore ensure that e-mobility prevails.

There is often criticism about mining the battery raw materials cobalt and lithium. Do you see alternatives?

Cobalt is currently mainly used in mobile phone and notebook batteries, as well as in hard and cutting steels. In terms of electric vehicles, on the other hand, a complete exit seems to be possible - and necessary. Not only because of the human rights problem, but also because of the limited reserves. A good alternative is already available in lithium iron phosphate, a material that is cost-effective, sustainably available and non-toxic. The so-called manganese spinel could also be an option. On the other hand, there is not yet a convincing replacement for lithium. However, I also see the situation here as not so critical since global lithium reserves are much greater than those of cobalt. And there are currently alternatives to lithium extraction from salt lakes.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 10:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
06:54aVOLKSWAGEN  : Prof. Maximilian Fichtner is an internationally renowned expert in..
PU
04/24VOLKSWAGEN  : warns of worsening output hit from chip shortage -FT
RE
04/24VOLKSWAGEN  : TRATON SE has filled the position of Executive Board member with r..
PU
04/24VOLKSWAGEN  : Bentley's 4,000 colleagues in Crewe and across the world are suppo..
PU
04/24VOLKSWAGEN  : Climate change and, as a consequence, awareness of environmental p..
PU
04/24VOLKSWAGEN  : German prosecutors charge more VW managers in emissions scandal
RE
04/24PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL  : plans EV battery cells factory in southern Germany
RE
04/23TRATON  : Bernd Osterloh appointed as TRATON SE's new Executive Board member wit..
AQ
04/23VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/23Head of Volkswagen's Works Council Leaves to Join Traton Executive Board -- U..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 300 B 300 B
Net income 2021 13 363 M 16 164 M 16 164 M
Net cash 2021 30 616 M 37 033 M 37 033 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 131 B 158 B 158 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 662 575
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 267,27 €
Last Close Price 229,50 €
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG50.57%158 017
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.02%214 227
DAIMLER AG27.53%95 100
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.16%82 896
BMW AG19.49%67 434
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.35%51 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ