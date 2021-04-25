Volkswagen : Prof. Maximilian Fichtner is an internationally renowned expert in battery technology. In an interview, he talks about improved battery systems, alternatives to the use of cobalt and the climate advantage of e-cars. ...

Cobalt is currently mainly used in mobile phone and notebook batteries, as well as in hard and cutting steels. In terms of electric vehicles, on the other hand, a complete exit seems to be possible - and necessary. Not only because of the human rights problem, but also because of the limited reserves. A good alternative is already available in lithium iron phosphate, a material that is cost-effective, sustainably available and non-toxic. The so-called manganese spinel could also be an option. On the other hand, there is not yet a convincing replacement for lithium. However, I also see the situation here as not so critical since global lithium reserves are much greater than those of cobalt. And there are currently alternatives to lithium extraction from salt lakes.