Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Skoda says to cut 2% of admin jobs in 2021

03/04/2021 | 05:35pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Skoda logo is pictured during the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting in Berlin

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Skoda Auto aims to cut 2% of administrative jobs in the Czech Republic in 2021 by not replacing staff who leave rather than through redundancies, the country's largest carmaker said on Thursday.

Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter, employs around 42,000 people globally. While most of these staff are employed locally, the company declined to give details on the local workforce or how many positions are administrative.

CTK news agency estimated the number of Skoda employees in the Czech Republic to be 34,000.

"This year, we will be able to lower our administrative staff by 2% thanks to the demographic curve development and natural fluctuation," Skoda's spokesman Tomas Kotera said in a response to emailed questions.

"We aim to achieve this without laying people off for organisational reasons," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, unions at Skoda said that the company planned to reduce "indirect" staff - meaning those not involved in actual production - by 5% each year over the period of three years ending in 2023.

Skoda declined to comment on that figure.

(Reporting by Robert Muller;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:35pVOLKSWAGEN  : Skoda says to cut 2% of admin jobs in 2021
RE
03:59pVOLKSWAGEN  : Spain to Build First Battery Factory With Volkswagen's Seat, Iberd..
DJ
03:42pVOLKSWAGEN  : Largest order in the history of MAN TGE
AQ
11:05aVOLKSWAGEN  : Präsentation - UBS Evidence Lab VW ID.3 Teardown
PU
10:44aGENERAL MOTORS  : GM Looking to Build Second Battery Factory in U.S.
DJ
05:13aVOLKSWAGEN  : Mulls Formula 1 Entry As Watchdog Promotes Sustainable Fuels
MT
03/03Volkswagen considering entry to more sustainable F1 - BBC
RE
03/03INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : The Decade of Quantum Computing Is Upon Us, I..
DJ
03/03LG CHEM  : U.S. will review impact of SK Innovation ruling on Biden green transp..
RE
03/03Volkswagen CEO tweets, Musk-style, on market-cap milestone
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 220 B 265 B 190 B
Net income 2020 6 564 M 7 907 M 5 654 M
Net cash 2020 26 658 M 32 113 M 22 961 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 99 682 M 120 B 85 860 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 195,64 €
Last Close Price 185,18 €
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.49%120 374
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.18%208 533
DAIMLER AG20.06%89 633
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY26.49%75 893
BMW AG5.36%59 397
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.7.77%50 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ