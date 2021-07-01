Volkswagen : Special edition Tiguan URBAN SPORT available to order now

Volkswagen is launching another attractive special edition model: the Tiguan URBAN SPORT. The emphatically sporty equipment line features expressive design highlights on the exterior - above all the URBAN SPORT lettering on the doors.

The special edition model comes as standard with a rear bumper in the same colour as the car, with chrome elements including a continuous reflective strip and a black rear spoiler featuring R styling. The front bumper has high-gloss black accents. Rounding off the design are black wing mirror casings and an URBAN SPORT logo projection. The Tiguan URBAN SPORT also comes with black, 18-inch Sebring alloy wheels as standard. They underline the sporty character and colour concept.

Upon entering the car, the driver is welcomed by illuminated door sills and URBAN SPORT lettering. The pedals and footrest come in brushed stainless steel as standard. The foot mats also emphasise the style, with their grey stitching. The standard comfort seats, with integrated lumbar support in the rear, come with newly-designed seat covers in black and anthracite with red stitching. Matching decorative inserts complement the interior design.

Sporty equipment as standard

The Tiguan URBAN SPORT comes with progressive steering (speed-dependent steering angle) and a sports chassis as standard. Tinted rear windows underline the sporty look. Also standard are the LED headlights with the Light Assist headlight control system, digital DAB+ radio, Air Care Climatronic air conditioning with active combination filter, controls in the rear, 3-zone temperature control, and Lane Assist.

The URBAN SPORT Plus package is available for 1,995 euros (incl. VAT) as an option. This includes a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system with 8+1 speakers and a total output of 480 watts, a digital 16-channel amplifier, and a subwoofer. The extra equipment also includes LED matrix headlights with LED daytime running light and dynamic cornering light, dynamic headlight range adjustment, adverse weather light, and turning light.

The entry-level price for the Tiguan URBAN SPORT is 33,125 euros (incl. VAT). In total, it can be ordered with nine different drivetrain and transmission options.