    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : Special edition Tiguan URBAN SPORT available to order now

07/01/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Volkswagen is launching another attractive special edition model: the Tiguan URBAN SPORT. The emphatically sporty equipment line features expressive design highlights on the exterior - above all the URBAN SPORT lettering on the doors.

The special edition model comes as standard with a rear bumper in the same colour as the car, with chrome elements including a continuous reflective strip and a black rear spoiler featuring R styling. The front bumper has high-gloss black accents. Rounding off the design are black wing mirror casings and an URBAN SPORT logo projection. The Tiguan URBAN SPORT also comes with black, 18-inch Sebring alloy wheels as standard. They underline the sporty character and colour concept.

Upon entering the car, the driver is welcomed by illuminated door sills and URBAN SPORT lettering. The pedals and footrest come in brushed stainless steel as standard. The foot mats also emphasise the style, with their grey stitching. The standard comfort seats, with integrated lumbar support in the rear, come with newly-designed seat covers in black and anthracite with red stitching. Matching decorative inserts complement the interior design.

Sporty equipment as standard

The Tiguan URBAN SPORT comes with progressive steering (speed-dependent steering angle) and a sports chassis as standard. Tinted rear windows underline the sporty look. Also standard are the LED headlights with the Light Assist headlight control system, digital DAB+ radio, Air Care Climatronic air conditioning with active combination filter, controls in the rear, 3-zone temperature control, and Lane Assist.

The URBAN SPORT Plus package is available for 1,995 euros (incl. VAT) as an option. This includes a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system with 8+1 speakers and a total output of 480 watts, a digital 16-channel amplifier, and a subwoofer. The extra equipment also includes LED matrix headlights with LED daytime running light and dynamic cornering light, dynamic headlight range adjustment, adverse weather light, and turning light.

The entry-level price for the Tiguan URBAN SPORT is 33,125 euros (incl. VAT). In total, it can be ordered with nine different drivetrain and transmission options.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:11:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 250 B 296 B 296 B
Net income 2021 13 784 M 16 319 M 16 319 M
Net cash 2021 31 342 M 37 106 M 37 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,69x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 125 B 148 B 148 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 662 653
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 211,20 €
Average target price 277,19 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.56%152 568
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.03%246 448
DAIMLER AG30.30%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.28%87 475
BMW AG23.65%71 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY69.06%60 633