Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Supervisory Board elects Daniela Cavallo to succeed Bernd Osterloh on the Executive Committee

05/18/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This was announced by the company in Wolfsburg on Tuesday. Ms. Cavallo has been Chairperson of the General and Group Works Council of Volkswagen AG since the end of April and succeeds Bernd Osterloh, who became Executive Board member with responsibility for human resources at TRATON SE on May 1, 2021, on the Supervisory Board and the Executive Committee.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 15:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
11:16aVOLKSWAGEN  : Supervisory Board elects Daniela Cavallo to succeed Bernd Osterloh..
PU
09:02aAUDI  : further extends the premium-mobility service 'Audi on demand' in Germany
AQ
08:04aVOLKSWAGEN  : Silvia-Luna Yzaguirre Sánchez, Head of Battery Cell Development an..
PU
06:32aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05:03aLamborghini maps a cautious course toward electrification
RE
04:47aVOLKSWAGEN  : is committed to the Paris climate goals and wants to be CO₂-..
PU
03:37aToyota Motor powers to record high with cyclical shares back in demand
RE
03:37aToyota Motor powers to record high with cyclical shares back in demand
RE
05/17Tesla's Musk blames bureaucracy for German gigafactory delays
RE
05/14VOLKSWAGEN  : Fitch Adjusts Volkswagen's Outlook to Positive, Affirms BBB+ Ratin..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 250 B 306 B 306 B
Net income 2021 13 535 M 16 551 M 16 551 M
Net cash 2021 30 861 M 37 736 M 37 736 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,06x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 123 B 150 B 151 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 662 653
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 274,95 €
Last Close Price 212,65 €
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG39.52%149 659
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.68%221 431
DAIMLER AG28.60%96 610
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.58%81 296
BMW AG17.25%66 890
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.53%51 201