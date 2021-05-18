Volkswagen : Supervisory Board elects Daniela Cavallo to succeed Bernd Osterloh on the Executive Committee

This was announced by the company in Wolfsburg on Tuesday. Ms. Cavallo has been Chairperson of the General and Group Works Council of Volkswagen AG since the end of April and succeeds Bernd Osterloh, who became Executive Board member with responsibility for human resources at TRATON SE on May 1, 2021, on the Supervisory Board and the Executive Committee.
