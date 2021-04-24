Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : TRATON SE has filled the position of Executive Board member with responsibility for human resources. Bernd Osterloh, the current Chairman of Volkswagen AG's General and Group Works Councils, will take up the position from May 1, 2021. ...

04/24/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
TRATON SE has filled the position of Executive Board member with responsibility for human resources, which has been vacant since last year. Bernd Osterloh, the current Chairman of Volkswagen AG's General and Group Works Councils, will take up the position from May 1, 2021. TRATON SE's Supervisory Board passed a corresponding resolution earlier today.

'TRATON has made significant progress with its Global Champion Strategy in recent months. The Supervisory Board is confident that Bernd Osterloh, with his decades of experience in the Volkswagen Group, is exactly the right person to press forward with the tasks facing the Company and its brands. In addition to having extensive expertise in the field of human resources, he is above all known for his entrepreneurial drive and assertiveness,' explained the Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of Volkswagen AG and TRATON SE, Hans Dieter Pötsch.

'With Bernd Osterloh on the Executive Board team, we will tackle the tasks ahead, first and foremost in connection with the ongoing restructuring and future orientation of MAN. His extensive experience in a globally positioned organization will have a positive impact on cooperation among our brands and partnerships, which operate all over the world,' said the Chief Executive Officer of TRATON SE, Matthias Gründler.

The position of Executive Board member with responsibility for human resources - in a Company with more than 82,000 employees - initially remained vacant following the restructuring of the Executive Board last summer.

Bernd Osterloh was born on September 12, 1956, in Braunschweig. From 1973 to 1975, he trained as a business administrator (Industriekaufmann). He has been working at Volkswagen AG since 1977 and was elected as Chairman of the General and Group Works Councils of Volkswagen AG in 2005. He has been a member of the Presiding Committee of Volkswagen's Supervisory Board since 2005 and has held the same office at TRATON SE since 2019.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 21:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
