    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/19 05:20:54 am
240.525 EUR   -1.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : The new Polo – virtual world première on 22 April

04/19/2021 | 05:03am EDT
Whether as the notchback version in the 1970s, legendary Polo Coupé G40, trendy Cross Polo, natural gas-driven Polo TGI or extremely sporty Polo GTI, Volkswagen has produced pioneering, economical, sporty and sometimes unconventional Polo models over the course of decades. Just as it did with the Golf, Volkswagen managed the almost impossible in terms of design: it created a small car that is chic and features timeless design, and placed it in a price-sensitive segment across all generations of the Polo. The new version of the Polo also continues this evolution. Sketches showing the new light strips and LED headlights in the front grille give an initial impression of its optimised design.

Extensive information will soon be available as the virtual world première of the new Polo will be held this Thursday, 22 April, at 11 am (link). This much is clear already: as well as the design, the structure of the offering in this best-seller has also been revised. New technologies are finding their way in, instruments are becoming more digital and, thanks to greater networking, the inhabitants are 'always on' - so the success story of this vehicle can continue.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 09:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
05:03aVOLKSWAGEN  : The new Polo – virtual world première on 22 April
PU
04:47aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02:08aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02:05aFORD MOTOR  : VW, Ford unveil SUVs at China auto show under virus controls
AQ
12:05aBaidu expects to supply self-driving system to one million cars in three-five..
RE
04/18Chip shortage casts shadow on China's auto industry recovery
RE
04/18Analysis-China's green car credit scheme turns up heat on carbon-emitters
RE
04/17E-OFFENSIVE IN CHINA CONTINUES TO GA : World premiere of the ID.6
PU
04/16GM to Help Build $2.3 Billion Battery-Cell Plant in Tennessee
DJ
04/16Correction to Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Article
DJ
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 296 B 296 B
Net income 2021 13 275 M 15 887 M 15 887 M
Net cash 2021 29 864 M 35 741 M 35 741 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,45x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 138 B 165 B 165 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 662 575
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 262,18 €
Last Close Price 245,05 €
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG60.77%165 021
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.20%219 147
DAIMLER AG33.92%99 179
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.99%84 596
BMW AG22.36%68 522
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.59%52 769
