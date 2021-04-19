Volkswagen : The new Polo – virtual world première on 22 April

Whether as the notchback version in the 1970s, legendary Polo Coupé G40, trendy Cross Polo, natural gas-driven Polo TGI or extremely sporty Polo GTI, Volkswagen has produced pioneering, economical, sporty and sometimes unconventional Polo models over the course of decades. Just as it did with the Golf, Volkswagen managed the almost impossible in terms of design: it created a small car that is chic and features timeless design, and placed it in a price-sensitive segment across all generations of the Polo. The new version of the Polo also continues this evolution. Sketches showing the new light strips and LED headlights in the front grille give an initial impression of its optimised design.

Extensive information will soon be available as the virtual world première of the new Polo will be held this Thursday, 22 April, at 11 am (link). This much is clear already: as well as the design, the structure of the offering in this best-seller has also been revised. New technologies are finding their way in, instruments are becoming more digital and, thanks to greater networking, the inhabitants are 'always on' - so the success story of this vehicle can continue.