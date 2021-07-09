Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Volkswagen : posts H1 operating profit of $13 billion

07/09/2021 | 09:19am EDT
Media tour through Volkswagen ID 3 production line in Dresden

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen first-half operating profit is expected to come in at around 11 billion euros ($13 billion), it said on Friday, even surpassing pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong demand in Europe and the United States.

The good result was driven in particular by demand for premium brands Porsche and Audi as well as the group's financial services arm, Volkswagen said. The Chinese market was slightly weaker in the period, it said, without specifying.

In the same period last year, Volkswagen posted an operating loss of 1.49 billion euros, burdened by the impact of the coronavirus crisis. In 2019, that result stood at around 9 billion.

Along with rivals, Volkswagen has also been hit by a global shortage of crucial semiconductors, and Europe's largest carmaker said it now expected the main impact of the bottleneck to occur in the second half of the year.

Reported automotive net cash flow is expected to reach around 10 billion euros in the first six months, according to preliminary figures, up from the 5.57 billion in 2019 and the negative 4.8 billion last year.

Volkswagen is scheduled to publish second-quarter results on July 29. ($1 = 0.8430 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Escritt and Kirsti Knolle)


ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 5.03% 91.74 Delayed Quote.55.25%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 5.21% 211.1 Delayed Quote.31.54%
Financials
Sales 2021 251 B 297 B 297 B
Net income 2021 13 765 M 16 334 M 16 334 M
Net cash 2021 30 969 M 36 748 M 36 748 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,30x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 120 B 142 B 142 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 662 653
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 200,50 €
Average target price 278,57 €
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG31.54%152 568
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.59%246 448
DAIMLER AG22.39%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.63%87 475
BMW AG16.95%71 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY59.95%60 633