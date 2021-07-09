Volkswagen : posts H1 operating profit of $13 billion

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen
first-half operating profit is expected to come in at around 11
billion euros ($13 billion), it said on Friday, even surpassing
pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong demand in Europe and
the United States.
The good result was driven in particular by demand for
premium brands Porsche and Audi as well as the group's financial
services arm, Volkswagen said. The Chinese market was slightly
weaker in the period, it said, without specifying.
In the same period last year, Volkswagen posted an operating
loss of 1.49 billion euros, burdened by the impact of the
coronavirus crisis. In 2019, that result stood at around 9
billion.
Along with rivals, Volkswagen has also been hit by a global
shortage of crucial semiconductors, and Europe's largest
carmaker said it now expected the main impact of the bottleneck
to occur in the second half of the year.
Reported automotive net cash flow is expected to reach
around 10 billion euros in the first six months, according to
preliminary figures, up from the 5.57 billion in 2019 and the
negative 4.8 billion last year.
Volkswagen is scheduled to publish second-quarter results on
July 29.
($1 = 0.8430 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Escritt and
Kirsti Knolle)