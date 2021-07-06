Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : to sell stake in charging unit Electrify America -sources

07/06/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen is to sell a stake in its electric vehicle charging unit Electrify America, two people familiar with the matter said, as the carmaker looks for outside funds to build infrastructure for battery-powered cars.

Volkswagen is working with Citi to look for a co-investor that is prepared to inject roughly $1 billion into the division, the people said, adding that the company is expected to shortly reach out to infrastructure groups and other potential investors.

Volkswagen, Electrify America and Citi declined to comment.

Set up in the aftermath of Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal that broke in the United States, Electrify America plans to spend $2 billion in the 2017-2026 period to expand charging stations for electric vehicles (EV).

The unit, whose main rivals include ChargePoint and Tesla's Supercharger, has 635 charging stations with around 2,850 fast-loading spots up and running, while a further 125 stations are currently planned, according to its website.

This includes ultra-fast high-speed 320 kilowatt charging stations enabling owners to load their cars in under 20 minutes.

At Volkswagen's Power Day in March, Electrify America Chief Executive Giovanni Palazzo, who joined Volkswagen from Daimler a decade ago, said that the group was planning to expand further.

Volkswagen, which will present its new strategy on July 13, is currently trying to consolidate its various charging efforts under the Charging & Energy business area led by Elke Temme, a long-time executive at Germany's top utility RWE.

Charging infrastructure has attracted several sectors, including utilities, carmakers and big oil firms, all hoping to cash in on a rising demand for electricity in the wake of a global EV rollout.

Sources told Reuters last week that Renault and Shell were both interested in becoming co-owners in Ionity, the European EV charging joint venture owned by BMW Hyundai, Ford, Daimler and VW.

(Additional reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz


© Reuters 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
01:35pVOLKSWAGEN  : to sell stake in charging unit Electrify America -sources
RE
01:30pVolkswagen to sell $1 bln stake in electric vehicle charging unit electrify a..
RE
11:10aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, AngloGold, Didi, Weibo, Daimler...
11:00aFOCUS ON CUSTOMERS : Volkswagen appoints Chief Experience Officer
PU
10:14aRenault's HYVIA hydrogen venture to sell products throughout Europe
RE
09:06aDual-Listed CGI Names New Board Member
MT
07:23aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : RBC keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:39aGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE  : Expands in UK With Acquisition of Nine Franchises
MT
05:02aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE  : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:49aVOLKSWAGEN  : Porsche Unit, Bugatti To Join Croatia's Rimac In New Hypercar JV
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 250 B 296 B 296 B
Net income 2021 13 768 M 16 269 M 16 269 M
Net cash 2021 31 342 M 37 037 M 37 037 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,71x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 126 B 149 B 149 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 662 653
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 211,20 €
Average target price 279,20 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.56%152 568
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.81%246 448
DAIMLER AG31.35%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.59%87 475
BMW AG23.77%71 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY69.85%60 633