    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : warns of worsening output hit from chip shortage -FT

04/24/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
VW's SEAT presents 2020 results in Martorell, near Barcelona

(Reuters) - Volkswagen AG has warned managers to prepare for a bigger production hit in the second quarter than the first due to a global chip shortage, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

"We are being told from the suppliers and within the Volkswagen Group that we need to face considerable challenges in the second quarter, probably more challenging than the first quarter," Wayne Griffiths, president of Volkswagen's Spanish brand Seat, told the FT. https://on.ft.com/3gBddOE

Griffiths called the shortage the "biggest challenge" the company faces at the moment.

He said production at Seat's Martorell plant outside Barcelona was currently "hand to mouth", with the brand deciding what cars to build only after it receives chips from suppliers, the report said.

Volkswagen has said it expects chip supply to remain tight in the coming months, adding it could not provide visibility for the full year.

The company has been unable to build 100,000 cars due to the shortage, CEO Herbert Diess said last month, adding the group would not be able to make up for the shortfall in 2021.

"The situation has been exacerbated i.e. by the blizzards that have occurred in Texas, as the large chip manufacturers based there had to stop or reduce their production. For that reason further adjustments to production cannot be ruled out", Volkswagen said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

(Reporting by Juby Babu and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 300 B 300 B
Net income 2021 13 363 M 16 164 M 16 164 M
Net cash 2021 30 616 M 37 033 M 37 033 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 131 B 158 B 158 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 662 575
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 267,27 €
Last Close Price 229,50 €
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG50.57%158 017
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.02%214 227
DAIMLER AG27.53%95 100
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.16%82 896
BMW AG19.49%67 434
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.35%51 675
