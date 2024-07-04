Volkswagen: orders now open for Golf R & GTI Clubsport
The new Golf GTI Clubsport is presented as "a mythical 300 hp sports car". It is powered by the latest EA888 evo4 turbocharged four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine (TSI).
In addition, the New Golf R is presented as 'the most powerful ever' with its 245 kW (333 hp), a performance that shows a gain of 10 kW over recent models.
