Volkswagen: orders now open for Golf R & GTI Clubsport

July 04, 2024 at 11:31 am EDT

Volkswagen France announced today that the two sportiest Golf models in its range - the Golf GTI Clubsport and the Golf R - are now available to order.



The new Golf GTI Clubsport is presented as "a mythical 300 hp sports car". It is powered by the latest EA888 evo4 turbocharged four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine (TSI).



In addition, the New Golf R is presented as 'the most powerful ever' with its 245 kW (333 hp), a performance that shows a gain of 10 kW over recent models.





