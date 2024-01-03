Volkswagen: overhaul of ID. ranges

January 03, 2024 at 06:00 am EST Share

At the start of the new year, Volkswagen has announced 'a complete overhaul of its ID. ranges and prices', with the introduction of two new finishes, 'ID.' and 'Life Max'.



' The complete overhaul of the ID. range demonstrates Volkswagen's ambition to offer highly competitive models on the electric market in France: the new, fully-equipped 'Life Max' trim will account for the majority of our sales of ID. models in 2024', explains Dorothée Bonassies, Head of the Volkswagen brand in France from January 1, 2024.



The manufacturer also states that all trims on ID.3 Pro (58 kWh battery), ID.4 and ID.5 (excluding GTX) are eligible for the 2024 ecological bonus.



At the same time, the brand has indicated that new, improved versions of the ID.4 and ID.5 are now available to order. The brand's two electric models feature a completely revamped, latest-generation infotainment system.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.