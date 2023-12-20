Volkswagen: plans for compatibility with Tesla standard

Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche announced on Wednesday their intention to integrate the North American Charging Standard (NACS), Tesla's charging standard, into the development of their future electric vehicles for the North American market.



To ensure compatibility with the Combined Charging System (CCS), the mixed charging system so far favored by the three brands belonging to the VW Group, the design of an adapter mechanism is currently being considered.



In a press release, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche explain that their decision, which should be effective from 2025, will give their customers access to Tesla's network of 'Superchargers', which currently includes over 15,000 fast-charging stations.



By way of comparison, the Electrify charging infrastructure currently relies on only some 3,800 points in the USA and Canada.



